Crews are currently installing smart water meters in the Decatur Farms neighborhood. They'll move through the rest of town during the coming months. Submitted image.

BERLIN– The installation of new smart water meters is now underway in Berlin.

On Tuesday, smart water meter installation began in the Decatur Farms area. From there, crews will move on through the rest of town until all homes’ water meters have been replaced with smart meters.

Crews will be doing installation during regular business hours Monday through Friday. Residents are advised they may notice a temporary disruption to water service as meters are being replaced. The process at each home only takes about 15 to 30 minutes, however.

Once the smart meter is installed, residents are advised to flush their water systems for five to 10 minutes to clear any discoloration or sediment in the water line.

Workers will place door hangers on the front doors of homes following meter replacement. Anyone who experiences any issues during the process can call VEPO Metering at 877-860-8376 or town hall at 410-641-2770.

Town officials agreed back in 2022 to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to purchase and install smart meters. The town has been working toward smart meters since 2021, when a water rate study revealed that the town was not receiving revenue for about 25% of the water it produced. Much of that loss, according to the study, is tied to inaccurate meters. Staff at the time said they were aware of at least 400 inaccurate meters.

Smart meters are expected to lead to more accurate billing but will also help residents identify leaks earlier, saving water, money and potential damage to homes.

Jamey Latchum, the town’s water resources director, said crews estimated it would take about six months to replace all of the existing meters in Berlin. Crews have broken the town into quadrants and will focus on one area at a time.