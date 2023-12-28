WPS Lower School Students Visit Santa

Students BWorcester Preparatory School’s Lower School students eagerly lined up to visit Santa and give gifts to those in need at Diakonia before holiday break. Pictured with Santa are first graders, seated from left, Romie Crevecoeur, Savannah Baker, Ellie Tunis, Esme Johnston and Harper Haley, and, standing, Jack Farr, Sloane Van Dalen, Christian Williams, Jacob Bergey, Daniel Kauffman, Ilya Buinovskis, Anna Harrison, Rosie Lane, Wilson Padgett, Henry Johnson and James Howarth.