Inside Out Car Care is now taking appointments for its new Ocean City location, pictured above. Photo by Bethany Hooper

OCEAN CITY – Why buy a new car when you can take care of the one you have?

That’s what owner Joe Farro says people can do at Inside Out Car Care.

Since 1989, the Salisbury-based business has offered detail services for all makes and models of vehicles. Now with a second location near Ocean City, he said he is eager to serve more customers.

“Business has been great, and we’ve grown every year,” he said. “That’s a reason I wanted to get down here, to expand my business.”

Farro is no stranger to the car care industry. In 1989, the new college graduate started Inside Out Car Care with a fleet of mobile units. And a few years later, he opened a permanent location in Salisbury.

Since that time, business has grown, so much so that in July Farro opened a second location off Route 611.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the Ocean City area,” he said. “I had a great clientele when I was doing the mobile units, but I needed a shop to get better quality detailing done. I couldn’t have all the equipment I needed and do the job right with the mobile units.”

Farro said customers can find the same Inside Out Car Care services at its new location. He said the business offers a full line of detail packages – from interior and exterior details to mini and full details – as well as ceramic coating packages.

“The industry has changed from waxes and sealants to now ceramic coatings …,” he said. “They are very beneficial for the vehicles when it comes to lasting protection.”

Farro said Inside Out Car Care offers one-year, three-year and five-year ceramic coating packages. He said such services are important now more than ever, as car manufacturers are putting less paint on vehicles.

“It can go on old cars as well as new cars,” he explained. “You just need to make sure that the paint is corrected. What I mean by that is you want to make sure you get out imperfections in the paint, from swirl marks and scratches to dirt, before you seal it with the ceramic coating.”

Inside Out Car Care also offers a la carte services, from exterior wax to carpet and seat cleaning. Farro said the company also does headlight restoration and works with insurance companies to provide water and mold restoration.

“Body shops don’t want to do it, so they bring them to us,” he said.

Ultimately, Farro said when a customer brings their car to Inside Out Car Care, they receive the best service money can buy. He said employees are not only trained and certified in ceramic coatings and paint corrections but ensure that every customer is satisfied with the work being done.

“I’m very detail-oriented. Not only that but I’m customer-oriented …,” he said. “I don’t overlook anything. Any detail we do, I send out a text message to all of my customers, usually no more than a week later, asking if they are satisfied with the job. I live for reviews. I’m not going to leave someone hanging. I want to make sure everyone is happy.”

Farro encouraged everyone to try Inside Out Car Care.

For more information, visit waxthatcar.com or call 410-860-0800 (Salisbury) or 410-390-5920 (Ocean City).

“We do everything,” he said.

Inside Out Car Care will also offer giveaways and specials in celebration of its 35th anniversary.

For more information, check out Inside Out Car Care on Facebook and Instagram.