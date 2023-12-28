OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Town of Ocean City and Ocean City Tourism to host the Dreams & Determination Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Friday, Jan.12.

The inspirational breakfast will feature keynote speaker Colonel Gregory D. Gadson and the inspiring resonance of the Morgan State University Choir.

“The Dreams and Determination Breakfast will be an inspiring event you won’t want to miss with our keynote speaker Greg Gadson and the world-renowned Morgan State University Choir performing. I couldn’t think of a better way to honor and recognize the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan

Gadson, a Chesapeake, Va. native, is a retired United States Army colonel who served for 26-plus years. Gadson’s service culminated as the Garrison Commander of Fort Belvoir, where he oversaw the daily operations. At this strategic sustaining base, more than 50,000 military personnel and employees provide logistical, intelligence, medical and administrative support, and command and control for a mix of more than 140 commands and agencies for the Department of Defense.

In May 2007, as commander of the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery, Gadson’s greatest challenge came in Iraq, where an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack cost him both legs above the knees and normal use of his right arm and hand. Gadson remained on active duty and continued to inspire many with his message of courage, perseverance, determination, and teamwork.

Gadson is an advocate for wounded warriors, veterans and those with disabilities and has testified before Congress. He is also an actor, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. His keynote speech topic will be “Overcoming Adversity: Prevailing Through Challenges.”

The Morgan State University Choir has performed around the world to critical acclaim. Named “Best College Choir” in 2004 by Reader’s Digest magazine, the choir has performed with many symphony orchestras including the Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, National, and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras.

“For years the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast has been a way for the community to come together to kick off the year. We are delighted to bring back this popular event, now linked to additional activities across the region for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend,” said Chamber Executive Director Amy Thompson.