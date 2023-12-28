Annual MACo Winter Conference Awards Banquet Held

bThe Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) presented Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) with a Legislative Recognition Award at the annual MACo Winter Conference Awards Banquet held at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Hotel. Pictured left to right are Worcester County Commissioners Diana Purnell (District 2), Chip Bertino (Worcester County President and District 5) and Eric Fiori (District 4).