Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Dec. 29: Cher Tribute Band

The Beat Goes On-Cher Tribute Show at 40th St. Performing Arts Center at 7pm – American singer/actress Lisa McClowry’s one-woman Broadway show of the Goddess of Pop. ococean.com.

Dec. 30: AYCE Breakfast Buffet

Hosted from 7-10 a.m. at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

Dec. 31: Berlin New Year’s

Two New Year’s Eve ball drop celebrations. Kids Ball Drop at 6 p.m. on the corner of Pitts and Main Streets. Adult celebration starts at 10 p.m. with DJs Big Al Reno and Schwab on the stage with music and a ball drop at midnight. Event by Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street, Berlin Arts and Entertainment.

Dec. 31: OC New Year’s

Ring in the New Year in Ocean City with fireworks at two locations. Ocean City’s large fireworks display will take place downtown on the beach at midnight near Dorchester Street. The show will be accompanied by music at the Caroline Street Stage starting at 9 p.m. A smaller fireworks display will be available uptown at Northside Park.

Jan. 1: Penguin Swim

AGH 30th Annual Penguin Swim will take place in front of the Princess Royale Hotel 91st Oceanfront swim starts at noon. Annual event to support local hospital. $30/person before Dec. 30, $35/person after or onsite. aghpenguinswim.com.

Jan. 1: Beach Walk

Join Assateague Coastal Trust staff to celebrate the “Iliah Fehrer and Judy Johnson Memorial Beach Walk” on New Year’s Day at Assateague Island. The beach walk will start at 10 a.m. and the State Park staff will be available from 10 a.m.-noon at the Day Use Boardwalk. Meet at the Assateague State Park’s Day Use Boardwalk. Discover treasures as you explore the beach, identify seashells, shorebirds, and so much more as you take in the tranquility of the beautiful Assateague Island. Please dress appropriately for the weather, as it is often 10-15 degrees colder along the water. Stop by the Day Use Boardwalk for a fireside chat with the park staff, share stories, ask questions and make a connection. Hot chocolate will be provided by ACT. For more information, please contact Debbi Dean at [email protected].

Jan. 5-6: Children’s Theater Show

The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater’s “Mean Girls, Jr. – The Musical” will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center on 40th Street in Ocean City, on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 each and may be purchased online at https://www.ococean.com/performing-arts-center/upcoming-events/ or the Ocean City Convention Welcome Center, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6, 13: Diabetes Workshop

Learn how to better manage your Type 2 diabetes through MAC’s Living Well Diabetes Self-Management workshop to be held Tuesdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 13, 2024, from 2-4:30 p.m. The free workshops will be held at the Ocean Pines Library at 11107 Cathell Road in Berlin. The six-week workshop is beneficial for Type 2 Diabetics, Pre-Diabetics and their caregivers. For more information on this and MAC’s other Living Well classes, or to register, call Jill Kenney at 410-742-0505, ext. 159, or email her at [email protected].

Jan. 10, 17: Strategic Plan Sessions

Salisbury University’s Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) is currently seeking Berlin resident input on a new strategic plan. Town residents are invited to community listening sessions to share their opinions and ideas as the town plans for the future. There are currently two sessions planned, including Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Berlin Library, 13 Harrison Avenue, Berlin and Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower Street, Berlin.

Jan. 12: Prayer Breakfast

Greater Ocean City Chamber’s Dreams & Determination Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 am in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Bayfront Ballroom. Individual tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/47WnfBZ. For sponsorship information contact Amy Thompson via email: [email protected].

Jan. 13: Indoor Flea Market, Breakfast

At Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, from 8 a.m. to noon. Shoppers welcome. Flea market and breakfast items for sale. For more information, contact 410-641-2186 or [email protected].

Jan. 18: Republican Women Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will be hosting its General Meeting at the Lighthouse Sound Restaurant, Bishopville. Talks will include current Maryland legislation and what actions that we can take to support our legislators in their ongoing efforts and we will be given insights on the Governor’s “Dozen Legislative Initiatives”. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 11 a.m. Cost of the luncheon is $35 all inclusive. For more information contact us by email@[email protected] or to submit reservations, go to our website gopwomenofworcester.org.