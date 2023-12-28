Pictured, back from left, are Steve Green, AGH Foundation board chair; Toni Keiser, AGH vice president of public relations; Sam Glaeser, JAG Membership Committee chair; Jessica Jersey, AGH grants operations officer and JAG Social Events Committee chair; and front, from left, Charlotte Cathell, AGH Board of Trustees chair; Brooke Williams, AGH director of imaging; Don Owrey, AGH president/CEO; Jill Ferrante, JAG president; Ashley Furbay, JAG Fundraising Committee chair; Susan Lloyd, JAG vice president; Dawn Hodge, JAG secretary; Madalaine How, JAG treasurer; and Jen Klepper, JAG Welcoming Committee chair.

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Junior Auxiliary Group (JAG) recently held its annual Tacos, Tiaras and Sombreros FUNdraiser at Ocean Downs Casino. The proceeds from this event and other recent fundraising efforts were presented to Atlantic General Hospital on Dec. 6.

The $45,000 raised will be used as a scholarship fund for Atlantic General Hospital radiology professionals who seek to further their knowledge and expertise through higher education.

Improving the education and competencies of Imaging Department associates will, in turn, result in more efficient patient flow, improved imaging accuracy and a reduction in wait times, among other patient benefits.

The Junior Auxiliary Group’s mission is to increase community awareness of Atlantic General Hospital and its associates through fun, fellowship and family-oriented activities and fundraising.

For more information about JAG, its activities or to join, visit http://www.agh.care/jag or contact Toni Keiser at 410-641-9678.