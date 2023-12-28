Anglers Club Hosts Believe In Tomorrow

by

cBelieve In Tomorrow Director Mary Brown and Assistant Amanda Koontz were guests of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club, which sponsors a summer program for those staying at Childrens House By The Sea in Ocean City. Captains shown in photo, front, left to right are Fred Stiehl, Jim Rorke, Claude Lewis, Joan O’Dell, Amanda Koontz, Mary Brown, Budd Heim, Scott Carstairs.   Pictured from left to right in the back are John Dilworth, Lyal Davidson, John O’ Dell and Ken Thompson.