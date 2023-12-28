OCEAN CITY – The resort is offering two opportunities to welcome the new year.

Ocean City’s large fireworks display will take place downtown on the beach at midnight near Dorchester Street. The show will be accompanied by music at the Caroline Street Stage starting at11 p.m. A smaller fireworks display will be available uptown at Northside Park.

“We can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year, offering our residents and visitors two great fireworks shows,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Families can enjoy counting down to the new year with fireworks at midnight, whether you catch the large-scale show downtown on the beach or choose to enjoy the northern show from the perimeter of Northside Park.”

The town offers free bus service on New Year’s Eve. Bus services will be free starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, until 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Bus service will run approximately every 30 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and approximately every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1. At all other times following 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, bus service is available daily from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m., running every 30 minutes, $4 “ride-all-day” per person.

Winterfest will have standard operating hours Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. until Christmas Day when Winterfest will be open daily through Dec. 31. Don’t miss the opportunity to take one final stroll through the lights at Winterfest which will close at its normal time of 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Winterfest Train Garden at the Roland E Powell Convention Center Visitor Center remains available for a quick visual scavenger hunt Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 31, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

During the holidays, stop by the Performing Arts Center Box Office to get your tickets for Ocean City’s Dreamfest, Jan. 12-14, 2024. The three-day event hosts the Dreams and Determination Breakfast on Friday morning and three musical shows each evening featuring Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, Marshall Charloff & the Purple xPeRIeNCE (Prince Tribute Stage Show), and Take 6.

Visit https://ococean.com for more information on upcoming events.