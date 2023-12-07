BERLIN – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a pipe rehabilitation and drainage improvement project along Route 90 (Ocean City Expressway) near Berlin in Worcester County on Monday, Dec. 11.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-February, weather permitting.

The project includes the installation of barrier walls to create a safe work zone, followed by the repair of a pipe that carries a tributary of Church Branch under the roadway.

Beginning Monday, the State Highway Administration’s contractor, Covington Machine and Welding Inc. of Annapolis, will begin to repair the pipe. The project also includes slope stabilization within the project limits. Crews will work weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect complete shoulder closures and intermittent single-lane closures during these work hours.