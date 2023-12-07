Mary Virginia Tunis

OCEAN PINES — Mary Virginia Tunis joined her husband, family, friends, and dogs in heaven on December 2nd, 2023. She passed peacefully and ascended, leaving this world from the embrace of her son, daughter, friends, and loving caretakers at the Woodlands in Ocean Pines. Heaven is aglow with her arrival.

Born on July 7, 1935, Mary Virginia Webster joined a large family with brothers Sam, Tom, and Rolland, and sisters Sibby and Nancy (deceased as an infant). Mary landed in this world in Cambridge in the throes of the Great Depression. But the obstacle of a mere economic meltdown was nothing to a woman of Mary’s grit, perseverance, brilliance, positivity, and kindness. Mary learned early to “grow her way forward.” She had a green thumb for plants and life. She nurtured everything she touched, and the world flowered in her presence.

Mary was humble yet had amazing talents that seemed to be limitless. She was the center of her high school basketball team at a towering 5 feet, 4 inches. Mary could jump! While tending the gardens and chickens to keep the family fed, Mary excelled in school and went on to become a world class nurse after putting herself through nursing school in Wilmington, Delaware.

It was her nursing skills that brought her together with George Tunis, Jr., as Mary cared for George’s father following a stroke. Mary was a stunning Eastern shore “gemstone,” but it was her kindness and caring way that left George breathless. They fell hopelessly in love, were inseparable, and are together again after raising a surviving family that includes two children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Mary was the consummate wife of the 1950s and her style put June Cleaver to shame. Mary kept a firm hand on the household tiller, cooked like Julie Childs, and patched up every kid in the neighborhood from endless bike and skateboard road-rash incidents. Lidocaine was not a thing yet, but Mary could take the sting away from iodine with her kindness and loving touch.

Between nursing and raising a family, Mary was the queen of the petrochemical chemistry world, supporting George in his career at DuPont. Mary was George’s secret weapon. She was the “behind the scenes,” no credit needed, business genius that could size people up in 20 minutes or less. Mary had a “sixth sense” for good people, and she had amazing breadth and depth in any meeting or business dealing. She came from a farm, but she taught her children that no matter where you came from, we are all the same. She was equally comfortable weeding her gardens (without bending her knees!) as she was with a cocktail in her hand in the company of oil company owners and CEOs. She could host a party for 200, make all the food (real time), and float from guest to guest making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the house.

Mary was elegance and kindness personified. She was inspiring to all, hardworking to a fault, and was the best friend anyone could have. She believed true friends show up to help when things are not going well, and she left that mission with all that were close to her. Earth lost a mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend on Dec. 2, but all gained an angel.

Services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Coastal Hospice at PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 in Mary’s name. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Beverly Montgomery

OCEAN CITY — Beverly “Joan” Montgomery, 88, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2023.

Joan was born on Oct. 25, 1935 to the late William and Elizabeth Lewis in Westwood, N.J. After graduating from Park Ridge High School in 1954, Joan went on to work in New York City as a receptionist and office assistant for the purchasing division of JCPenney. Upon the return of her beloved from the military, she married Harold “Lee” Montgomery, her forever, in 1957, and were married for 66 wonderful years. Soon after their marriage, they started a family and built their life together in Park Ridge, N.J. After working in NYC, Joan was then employed by the Bergen Record as a newspaper distributor and then assumed multiple roles in the Park Ridge public school system. She finished her career there as the adored school attendance secretary and coordinator for the PRHS Athletic Department.

Joan’s favorite pastimes included dancing, playing “bunco,” and spending special time with family and friends. Her loved ones were truly her greatest source of joy and pride in life. Joan’s belief in the good of others was always displayed in her selfless acts. She was known for her beautiful heart, her peppy “let’s go” attitude, and her sincere and loving devotion to her husband, family and church.

She is survived by her loving family, son, Scott (Diane) Montgomery; son, Brad (Kaye) Montgomery; daughter, Cindy (John) Leitgeb; and her five grandchildren Jason (Ariel) Montgomery, Kaitlyn (Matthew) Beck, William Montgomery, Jenna Leitgeb, and Christopher Leitgeb; along with extended family Mark (Robyn) Carlson, Richard (Christina, Rachel) Carlson and Amy (Zeven) Carlson.

A celebration of life service at Bethany United Methodist Church, in Berlin, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon with family and friends. Prior to the service, family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m.-noon at the church.

All donations may be made out to Bethany United Methodist Church (8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, Md. 21811) in loving memory of Beverly “Joan” Montgomery.

X

Barbara Kathryn Warren Huffer

LAUREL, Del. — Barbara Kathryn Warren Huffer, age 86, of Laurel, Del., died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at Christiana Care Hospital. She was born in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Elbert L. Warren and Hester (Campbell) Warren.

She was a proud member of the first graduating class at Stephen Decatur High School in 1955. She and her late husband Glenn were founding members of the Delmarva Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. She was a board member for the Old Christ Church and Old Church Landing in Laurel, a member of the Delmarva Power Vingt Cinq Club, and a supporter of the Ward Foundation. She loved her ball games and spent many hours watching her sons and grandchildren compete. She also loved fishing, boating, and any time spent near the water.

She is survived by two sons, James H. Willey Jr. and wife Joann of Salisbury, and Warren E. Willey of Georgetown, Del.; three step-daughters, Sheila Burke and husband Mike of Nellysford, Va., Sandy Huffer and Susan of Annapolis and Denise Yetzer and husband Steve of Charlottesville, Va.; a brother Walter C. Warren and wife Jeani of Salisbury; sister, Martha W. McCabe of Ocean City; two grandchildren, James H. Willey III (Amanda) and Jessica Lea Willey; five step-grandchildren, Ryan Burke (Seana), Ashley Burke, Violet Yetzer, Grace Yetzer and Boyd Yetzer; and a step-great granddaughter Ripley Burke. She is also survived by many close friends, especially Gloria Nolan, Helen Mae Chamblin and Joann Jackson, and the father of her sons, James H. Willey Sr.

A funeral service was held Dec. 2, 2023 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with a visitation held an hour before the service. Burial was in the Bishopville Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Doyle’s Restaurant in Selbyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Bishopville Cemetery, P.O. Box 62, Bishopville, Md. 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

X

Peggy L. Sherman

SALISBURY — Peggy L. Sherman, age 69, of Salisbury, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at PRMC in Salisbury. She was born in Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Sherman and Geraldine (Koppenhaver) Sherman.

Peggy was a retired office manager for Hitchen’s Bros. Construction, George Burt Cropper and Kap Construction.

She is survived by two children, Ryan N. Timmons and wife Jennifer and Jessica F. Short and husband Kirby all of Bishopville; one sister Pat Sherman of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Ashley Byrum, Aalyah Timmons, Sarah Bryant, Kirby Short, Jr., Kayla Short‑Lewis and Nathaniel Short; and great‑granddaughter Peyton Lewis.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Sherman and Pell Sherman, and one sister, Darlene Wenke.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2023 at Bishop‑Hastings Funeral Home 19 South Main Street, Selbyville, Del. Friends may call one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory may be made to American Heart Assoc. P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284‑0692 or Worcester County Humane Society P.O. Box 48 Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

X

Melody Ann Johnson

BERLIN — Melody Ann Johnson, 70, passed peacefully into the hands of God on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Tidal Health in Salisbury.

Melody was predeceased by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Edward Johnson, Sr., and her brother Edward Johnson, Jr. She is survived by her brother Patrick L. Johnson and his wife Carolyn T. Johnson; a niece Genevieve Lee Johnson; sister-in-law Teresa Quillen Johnson; a niece Amy J. Holloway; her step-granddaughter Brittany L. Carey; along with her step-son and wife Stacey and Karen Carey.

Melody was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Class of 1971, and Frostburg State College Class of 1975. Her great loves in life were her family, the Stevenson United Methodist Church, hunting and fishing, serving the Girls Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, serving as a member of the Boggs Disharoon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 123 in Berlin, along with numerous community activities involving veterans, and assisting the elderly.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service. Memorial donations can be made to the Boggs Disharoon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Boggs Disharoon Unit #123, P.O. Box 412, Berlin, Md. 21811 or to the Stevenson United Methodist Church Spirit Kitchen, 123 North Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

X

Frances Ada Graf

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Frances Ada Graf, Age 77, passed away on Nov. 24, 2023, at Hospice of West Alabama.

Born March 17, 1947, in Greensboro, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Grace Graf. She was preceded in death by her sister Col. Nancy Graf.

Fran is survived by her sister, Mary Lundell; brothers Oscar Stanely Graf, Jr. and Edward Graf; her daughters Heather Cuesta and Kate Wicklein Greer; and granddaughters Nina Cuesta and Maia Greer.

After three years of college in Alabama, she moved to Ocean City in 1972 where she raised her daughters. She attended and taught Sunday School at Atlantic Methodist Church. She also worked alongside her husband, Michael Wicklein in various businesses, The Castle Pub, two Ledo Pizzas, 17 years at the 65th Street Slide and Ride and 20 years with Ocean Promotions.

Fran was a wonderful homemaker and gourmet cook. She loved to travel and to go on long summer visits to “Sweet Home Alabama” with her daughters.

Many families and friends, including her two best lifelong friends Nina (Alabama) and Lynda Richardson Smith (Salisbury) attended the celebration of life, which was held at the Villa at Fosters in Alabama.

A donation may be made in her name to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, a cause that held a special place in Fran’s heart, mailed to Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 560, Demopolis, Ala. 36732 payable to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

X

John P. Cimetta

OCEAN CITY — John P. Cimetta passed away Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 in Florida with his dear friend John Cobak by his side.

Johnny was born in Livingston N.J. on October 16, 1961. Before his family moved to Ocean City in 1976, the family lived in Caledonia N.Y. John rejoins his father and mother Alfonse and Mary Ann Cimetta, his two sisters Leslie and Lisa with our Heavenly Father. John is survived by nieces Catie and Lizzy, nephews Cheyne and Nicholas and cousins in New York and Texas.

John was in the Stephen Decatur Class of 1979 and went to Salisbury State College. Johnny loved the beach life and working restaurants in Ocean City. He did some Marine Construction too. John’s many Ocean City friends remember John as a fun-loving and caring friend.

A celebration of life is being planned for one more good time on the beach and a party for John.

X

Bruce B. Jarvis

SALISBURY – Bruce B. Jarvis, 81, passed away on Oct. 25, 2023 at Peninsula Tidal Health in Salisbury.

Bruce was born on Sept. 30, 1942, the youngest of four children in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Dr. James R. Jarvis and his wife, Mary Lawrence.

After graduating from Van Wert High School, he attended Ohio Wesleyan University and graduated in 1963 with a B.S. degree in Chemistry. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Colorado in 1966.

Dr. Jarvis was a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Northwestern University from 1966-67. At the end of the position at Northwestern in 1967, he joined the faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Maryland in College Park. Dr. Jarvis was the chair of the Chemistry Department from 1993-1998.

His research program ranged from basic studies in physical organic chemistry to natural products chemistry and was supported continually by various government agencies, foundations and corporations including NSF, PRF, NIH, EPA, U.S. Army, USDA, NeoRX Corporation and Center for Indoor Research. His research in later years focused on the chemistry and toxicology of molds (particularly black molds) associated with damp buildings that can have serious effects on those living and/or working in these buildings. He spent a sabbatical year 1999-2000 as Visiting Professor at Technical University of Denmark.

He retired as Professor Emeritus from the University of Maryland, College Park in June 2004. He published over 150 papers in peer-reviewed journals, numerous review articles and two books.

He requested that his body be given to the Maryland Anatomy Board to be used for the advancement of science.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Parke Clubhouse, 2 Arcadia Court, Ocean Pines, Md. from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy, and their three children, David of Ocean Pines, Laura of Hanover and Jeffrey of Finksburg; six grandchildren, Krystal, Matthew, Michael, Katia, Bella and Andre; two great grandchildren, Josee and Joselynn; a brother Jim of Ames, Iowa; and a sister, Sally, of Lima, Ohio.

A Bruce B. Jarvis Endowed Scholarship in Chemistry is in place and any donations can be made at giving.umd.edu/giving/