Pictured, from left, are Coastal Hospice Director of Advancement Tammy Patrick, Carol Withers and Pam Stansell. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The annual Pamper Yourself for Charity campaign raised a total of $6,140 for local charities, including a donation being presented to Coastal Hospice for $3,507 on Giving Tuesday.

Carol Withers, owner of A Perfect Face Day Spa, and her staff have arranged the Pamper Yourself for Charity effort for 28 years in honor of Carol’s mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Chaney, who passed away from breast cancer in 1995, while under the care of Coastal Hospice at home.

This year the proceeds have been directed to two local organizations close to the family’s heart — Coastal Hospice’s The Macky and Pam Stansell House and American Cancer Society.

Pam and Macky Stansell were introduced to hospice when Pam’s mother, Jacque Donovan, passed away prior to Libby. Pam and Macky Stansell became involved with Coastal Hospice after her passing, which led Macky to sitting on the board and becoming Coastal Hospice Board of Directors Chair and major donor for the now, Macky & Pam Stansell House, which opened its doors to the first patients in July 2019.

The donation to Coastal Hospice allows the organization to promote dignity and quality of life for patients and families who face life-limiting conditions.