Historical Society Held Fall Meeting

cWorcester County Historical Society recently held its fall meeting and awarded mini-grants to these organizations. From left to right is Kimberly Jones of the Sturgis One Room School Museum, Christy Gordon of the Delmarva Discovery Center, Dr. Cynthia Byrd of the Julia A. Purnell Museum, Newt Weaver of the Worcester County Historical Society, Sally Eschenburg of the Rackliffe House, Christine Okerblom of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum and Jefferson Moak of Furnace Town.