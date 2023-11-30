OCEAN CITY – Officials will review multiple proposals for projects at the Ocean City Municipal Airport following bid openings this week.

In a Mayor and Council meeting Tuesday, two bids were opened for the installation of a new roof at the Ocean City Municipal Airport maintenance hangar. A bid price of $592,300 from Willow Construction and a bid price of $706,000 from Tecta America will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

“We would recommend that you remand the bids to staff,” City Manager Terry McGean said.

Prior to bid openings this week, McGean told council members the town was seeking to replace a hangar roof that was blown off during a recent storm. He said the cost of its replacement would be covered by the town’s insurance carrier.

“We had difficulty getting bidders,” he said. “Until recently, we thought we were only going to have one.”

Councilman Peter Buas questioned the status of the hangar roof. McGean said it was currently covered by an old roof located underneath the damaged one.

“When it got blown off, there was actually an old roof underneath it,” he said.

Council President Matt James shared his concerns regard the bids. He questioned why it would cost more than $700,000 to install a sheet metal roof.

Public Works Director Hal Adkins said several factors, including the size and age of the building, contributed to the higher installation cost. He said the contractor would also have to work on a building that was currently occupied.

“The biggest challenge with this – and yes, those prices are a little shocking – is that you have other tenants in the building who currently operate 365 days a year …,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”

Officials noted, however, that the cost should be covered by the town’s insurance carrier. With no further discussion, the council voted 6-0, with Councilman John Gehrig absent, to remand the bids to staff for further review.

The council on Tuesday also received three bids for tree removal at the airport. Officials say the airport has obtained a grant from the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) for the project.

“As a follow up to the City’s acquisition of Parcels 450A & B located on the northeast corner of MD 611 and Airport Road, the Airport has obtained a State MAA Grant to remove them,” a memo to the council reads. “The Scope of Work includes removal, to ground level, of designated trees and the planting of a Vegetative Buffer along a portion of the east side.”

Economy Tree Service submitted a bid of $183,037, RJO Services submitted a bid of $309,480 and Paul’s Landworks and Construction submitted a bid of $337,825. The bids were also sent to staff for review.