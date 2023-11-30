Ruth Fisher Hall

BISHOPVILLE — Ruth Fisher Hall, 96, of Bishopville, died on Nov. 25, 2023.

Born in 1927, Mrs. Hall was the daughter of Robert Jennings Fisher and Nannie Gibbs Fisher. She was the youngest of eight children raised on Holly Grove Farm a few miles west of Ocean City.

Ruth was married to her late husband, Darrell H. Hall, for 50 years, until his death in 1995. Together they farmed Hall Farms on Campbelltown Road in Bishopville. In their retirement, they enjoyed traveling and camping as far away as Alaska. In 1986, they became charter members of Avion Palms Resort in Bowling Green, Fla., where they and a group of camping friends bought property and created a resort that Ruth enjoyed for 30 years.

Ruth retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she worked from 1964 to 1987. She began her career with the Post Office in the Bishopville location and retired from the Berlin post office. After her retirement, she also worked as the innkeeper at Merry Sherwood in Berlin. She was a member of the Holly Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Ruth was the mother of four children, Suzanne Timmons (Dale) of Berlin, Ellen H. Lang, Berlin, Raymond H. Hall, Bishopville and the late David H. Hall, of Whaleyville. There are four grandchildren, Denise Venable, Jennifer McCabe, Raymond Hall, Jr., and Emily Hall. Great grandchildren include Maddie Farlow, Savannah McCabe, Clayton McCabe, Odelia Elliott, and Coralee Hall. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Diane Hall and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth was predeceased by brothers Everett Fisher, Harold Fisher, Joe Fisher, and Jack Fisher, as well as sisters Helen Innocenti, Mary (Pat) Sipple and Nellie Whithoff.

Graveside services were held at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Reverend Terry Fort officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Showell Volunteer Fire Co., 11620 Worcester Hwy, Bishopville, Md. 21813 or Whaleyville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Whaleyville, Md. 21872.

Joseph A. Wojciechowski

OCEAN CITY — Joseph A. Wojciechowski, age 86, of Ocean City, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at home.

He was born in Baltimore and was the son of the late Joseph Wojciechowski and Sophia (Keifer) Wojciechowski.

He was a retired Realtor for Moore Warfield and Glick, a past Exalted Ruler of Ocean City Elks Lodge, and life member of Ocean City Pleasure Club.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene P. Wojciechowski; three children, Joseph Wojciechowski and Michele Brown of Abington, Deborah Cobern and husband Alex of Millersville, Michael Wojciechowski and wife Lori of Parkville; two brothers, Robert Wojciechowski (Lillian) of Crossville, Tenn. and Patrick Wojciechowski of White Hall; four grandchildren Mike Wojciechowski (Molly), Ronald Goetzke (Rebecca), Sarah Cobern and Meghan Kane; and three great grandchildren, Joseph Geotzke, Sophia Wojceichowski, and Rhylie Kane.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 2, 2023 at Bishop‑Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, Del. Friends may call one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elk’s National Foundation at

https://secure.elks.org/site/Donation.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Joan Marie Miller

BERLIN — Joan Marie Miller, age 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Berlin.

Mrs. Miller retired from the Ocean City Police Department in 2003, after 28 years of service. She began her career as an office clerk, working her way up, holding several supervisory positions, and served her last 14 years as executive secretary/assistant to the Chief of Police. Joan always thanked June and Jack Fisher for convincing her to move to Ocean City from Baltimore. She worked as the Fisher’s barmaid at the Jackspot Lounge for five years before going to the OCPD in 1975.

Joan was a member of the Berlin American Legion Auxiliary Post #123 Boggs Disharoon. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing the slots, and her faithful cat, Sophie.

She leaves behind her special friends and caregivers for the last 20 years, Rich and Patty Currence. Joan was predeceased by her mother, Florence Ebbert, her father George Ebbert, Jr., and her husband, Alfred Miller.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Route 50 Berlin, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary Boggs Disharoon Post 123.

Linda Ilene Melson

BERLIN — Linda Ilene Melson (Nikazy), age of 84, of Berlin and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Saturday Nov. 4. She rejoins her husband Clayton H Melson Jr who died March 2017 and is in God’s loving arms.

Linda was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Jan. 18, 1939, daughter of the late Paul S Nikazy and the late Marie D. Nikazy. She was a graduate of Haverford High School Class of 1956

Linda was primarily a home maker however she worked for several years at WPEN, American Can Corporation where she met Clayton and eventually got married.

Linda was known for infectious smile, outgoing personality and she loved to Laugh and was a social butterfly among family and friends. Linda always looked forward to spending time with her family, friends and Fur Babies, especially during the holidays.

She was a huge Philadelphia Eagles Fan and always looked forward to watching them during the football season.

Linda leaves behind four children, Andrew C. Melson (Michelle), Nancy Vandergrift, Clayton H. Melson III (Arlene), and Faith Johnson; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life of Life will be held on a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com