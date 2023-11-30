Coldwell Banker Realty Donated to Ocean View Historical Society

dGreg Goldman, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic, recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Ocean View Historical Society. Pictured, left to right are Greg Goldman, regional vice president, Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic, Irene Vrentzos, branch vice president, and Anne Powell, sales associate, with the Coastal Delaware office of Coldwell Banker Realty and, Barbara Slavin, Ocean View Historical Society president.