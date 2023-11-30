Community Foundation representatives toured the shore visiting participating nonprofits, including new addition the Henry Hotel Foundation, which raised $1,000 through 17 donors. Submitted Photos

SALISBURY – A day celebrating philanthropy for Lower Shore nonprofits culminated in a recording breaking $310,178 raised for participating organizations.

More than 2,279 donations were made during the 9th annual Shore Gives More Giving Tuesday campaign. Since inception the campaign has raised more than $1.8 million to benefit local organizations.

Giving Tuesday, held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, is an international 24-hour online giving movement. The local campaign, known as The Shore Gives More, is hosted by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and assists local nonprofits with the fundraising effort. By providing an online donation platform, marketing, and technical support, the campaign makes a significant impact through collective philanthropy.

“Nonprofits provide critical services to the local community, and fundraisers like Giving Tuesday help charities connect with donors,” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “Giving Tuesday has become its own holiday around the shore, and the local generosity really shines a spotlight on how wonderful our region is.”

The Shore Gives More was first launched as a Giving Tuesday campaign for the Lower Eastern Shore in 2015 and raised just under $4,285 in its first year.

“As the area’s leading philanthropic resource, the Community Foundation understands the complexities around charitable giving, and we work hard to simplify the giving process for both donors and nonprofits,” said Joseph. “By giving through the Shore Gives More campaign, donors know their gifts will have an impact close to home.”

The campaign received sponsorships from 47 ABC and Shore United Bank which significantly increased the campaign presence.

To learn more about the “Shore Gives More” Giving Tuesday campaign for local nonprofits visit CFES.org or ShoreGivesMore.org to view individual nonprofit participants.