Kiwanis Club Members Work Hard for Fundraisers

by

fThe Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City has a hard-working group of members who cook and sell concessions for fundraisers and Ocean Pines events all year long.  To finish up the year 2023 the “Dawgs” did the Ocean Pines Halloween Party for the children and then the Pine’eer’s Craft Show. Pictured from left to right are some of the members at the Halloween event: (front) Pat Winkelmayer, (rear) John Hulit, President Bob Wolfing, Jim Spicknall, clown masked Geoffrey Goodson, Janet Goodson, John Hanberry, Barbara Southwell, Ed Ahlquist, Tom Southwell and a partial Mike Castoro.