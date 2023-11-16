Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Monday: Overeaters Anonymous

Meetings are from 7-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library branch. No dues or fees. Call 410-459-9100.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

Nov. 17-18: Christmas Bazaar

St. Mary Star of the Sea/Holy Savior on 1705 Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City will host from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Event is free and offers gift shop, linen shop, dollar shop, plants/flowers, homemade crafts, toys, books, jewelry, auctions, homemade baked goods and candy. Food will be available dine-in or carryout.

Nov. 18: Chicken Salad Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary will be holding a chicken salad carry out at the main station in Bishopville on Saturday, from noon-2 p.m. $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to preorder by Nov. 15.

Nov. 18: Shop With A Cop

Kiwanis “Shop With A Cop” Special Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets $9, children under 10 are free. Proceeds benefit local youth. Carryout also available.

Nov. 19: Community Thanksgiving Service

The All Faith Friendship Association will host at 7 p.m. at the Community Church, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Interfaith service to give prayers of thanksgiving, sharing peace with neighbors. A special collection will be gathered for Worcester Goes Purple and Beyond Your Walls mobile shower unit.

Nov. 20: Monthly Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will meet in the Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Social time, 9:30 a.m. (bring your own beverage), meeting, 10 a.m. Guest speakers will be Pocomoke Mayor Todd Nock and Salisbury City Councilwoman Michele Gregory.

Nov. 23: Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The 43nd annual free thanksgiving dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Ocean City. Anyone who is looking for a good home cooked meal this Thanksgiving Day is invited to dinner. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call 410-289-4054 to RSVP from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday-Friday. or sign-up on line at ocbaptist.com. Dinners will also be delivered to shut-ins.

Nov. 23: Turkey Trot

2nd Annual Diakonia Turkey Trot will take place on the Boardwalk in Ocean City with registration starting at 8 a.m. and the walk/fun run at 9 a.m. Best turkey day costumes welcomed. Kids games and activities starting at 8 a.m. First 250 participants get a T-shirt. Registration now open at diakoniaoc.org. Entry fee increases closer to event.

Nov. 24: Jolly Roger Black Friday

Black Friday is back for 2023 at Jolly Roger Amusement Parks® at the SpeedWorld building at Jolly Roger on 30th St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Kickstart your holiday shopping on the best deals of the year with 50% off all 2024 park passes and select merchandise. Purchase passes for the Pier and their 30th Street location, including SpeedWorld, Splash Mountain, 30th St. Amusement Park, and Mini Golf! Choose from The BIG Ticket, 2-Hour Armbands, Unlimited Daytime or Unlimited Nighttime Armbands, and more all for 50% off. Give your friends and family the gift that keeps on giving with Season Passes to Splash Mountain so you can cool off all summer long. https://jollyrogerpark.com/black-friday/.

Nov. 25: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including chili, peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Dec. 2: Cookie Walk

Christmas Cookie Walk and Crafts, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin. Cookies and other sweets sold by the pound. Christmas wreaths and other craft items for sale. For more information call 410-641-2186 or email Bethany [email protected].

Dec. 2: Christmas Bazaar

Stevenson UMC will host on 123 N. Main Street, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors, bake table, silent auction and white elephant sale. Lunch will be available including vegetable beef soup and pulled pork sandwiches.

Dec. 9: Cookies Sale

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Annual “Cookies By the Pound” Sale, 9 a.m.-noon at 18 Third Street, Pocomoke City. We will have loads of beautiful and tasty homemade cookies, candies and other treats for sale for only $8 a pound. We do the baking, all you have to do is select which cookies you want for only $8 a pound. Perfect for gifts or for yourself. Be sure to come early for the best selection. We will also hold a basket silent auction during the sale.

Dec. 9: Holiday Craft Show

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Selbyville Elks 2173, 13308 Worcester Highway, Bishopville, Md. 21813. There will be 15 different vendors. There will be a bake sale table, Chinese Auction and the Elks will have burgers and hotdogs for sale. If you are interested in becoming a Boy Scout with Troop 2173 you must be 11 years old or in the fifth grade. If you wish to donate or have any questions about this event, call Eileen Dudley at 443-880-7180.