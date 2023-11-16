WPS Hosted Grandparents and Guests

Students BWorcester Preparatory School hosted the grandparents and guests of lower school students for a special day on campus last month. The day began with coffee and refreshments, followed by a “We Can All Be Superheroes” themed performance by each grade. The students then met their grandparents and special guests in the Field HouseStudents C to present their projects followed by a tour of the newly renovated Children’s Garden. Singing about kindness were prekindergarten students Priyansh Patel, Cayman Wang, Brooklyn Tunis, Bella Baker, John Showell and Charlie Tyndall. Right,  siblings Remy, Parker, and Landon Moreland are pictured with their grandparents, Karyn and Ken Moreland and Beth and John Sharpley.