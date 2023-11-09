WPS SGA joined Teal Bay Mitzvah Team for Charity

Students DWorcester Preparatory School’s Student Government Association joined forces last month with the Teal Bay Mitzvah Team of Ocean Pines for a fantastic cause — collecting winter clothing items for local charities. Last week, members from the Teal Bay Mitzvah team stopped by WPS to pick up the generous donations. They were thrilled to deliver these essential winter items to Diakonia, Worcester County GOLD, Hope and Life Outreach, and Shepherd’s Nook. Pictured, from left, are SGA advisors Madelyn Beebe and Paul Cyryca, Teal Bay Mitzvah members Cyndy Spicknall and Margit Novack, WPS SGA President Claire Windrow and Head of School Dr. John McDonald.