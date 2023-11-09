Public school officials celebrated this fall’s opening of The Nest Learning Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony this week. Shown above right is the playground available for students. Submitted Photos

NEWARK – Officials from Worcester County Public Schools and the Maryland State Department of Education officially celebrated the establishment of The Nest Early Learning Center at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The Nest Early Learning Center is not only providing a valuable service to our community but is providing an incredible apprenticeship opportunity for students here at Worcester Technical High School (WTHS) through the Early Childhood Youth Apprenticeship program,” said Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor.

Coordinator of Instruction Brian Phillips shared how students in WTHS’s program will be career-ready after successfully completing their apprenticeship through acquiring a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential.

“With the CDA credential, students who graduate from us can immediately begin working in the childcare field, which will in turn help to stimulate our local economy as our students will be fulfilling a critical need for many of our families here on the eastern shore,” he said.

The Nest’s Director Stephanie Timmons and Coordinator of Early Childhood Diane Shorts also shared with attendees how the childcare program is readying children ages 2-3 for a successful entry into kindergarten.

“We at The Nest believe we can promote school readiness, academic achievement, and wellness by providing a safe and caring educational environment,” Timmons said. “As the children in our program explore their own creativity, they are also developing critical social development skills and a love of learning.”