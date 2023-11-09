Pictured, from left, are Steven Tyson, AGH donor relations officer; Jessica Jersey, AGH grant operations officer; Laura Powell, AGH event coordinator/development assistant; Steve Green, AGH Foundation board chair; Caitlin Evans; Jamie Evans; Brooke Williams, AGH director of imaging; Chanelle Lake, director of Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center; Toni Keiser, AGH vice president of public relations. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Caitlin and Jamie Evans, owners of Dockside Pocomoke Restaurant, recently donated $750 to Atlantic General Hospital’s Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center.

The contribution was raised from raffle proceeds of a Deep Eddy guitar that was signed by football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Grammy Award-winning country music band Lonestar during Dockside’s annual Dock Jam event on Oct. 7.

Dock Jam featured a speech given by Ray Lewis, live music performed by Lonestar, food, fireworks and other activities.

Caitlin Evans, who was born and raised in Pocomoke, has served on the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Board for two years. She understands the importance of what a small hospital does for a community and how important it is to have quality medical care available on the Eastern Shore. Jamie and Caitlin Evans are extremely passionate about giving and supporting causes close to their heart, and Atlantic General Hospital is one of those causes.

The Evans’ donation will assist Atlantic General Hospital with its ongoing mission to provide accessible, high-quality care to every patient served at the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center.