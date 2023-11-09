Carlton H Lyons, Jr.

FENWICK ISLAND — Carlton H Lyons, Jr., 94, of Fenwick Island, died Oct. 12, 2023 at Beebe Hospital. He donated his body to science with the cremated remains to be interned in the Roxana Cemetery.

Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Carlton H. Lyons, Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Lecates Lyons.

He is survived by his two sons, Keith C. Lyons, of Powell, Ohio and Wayne W. Lyons of Selbyville, Del.; five grandchildren Jennifer Wagner, Abigail Lyons, Delaney Lyons, Macy Haymore and Matthew Lyons; and two great grandchildren, Zoey Wagner and Maxton Wagner. His wife, Janet B. Lyons, passed in 2018 and they were married for 63 years.

Carlton graduated from Delmar Maryland High School in 1945, Goldey-Beacom College in 1947 and the University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School in 1959. He held upper management positions in the accounting field for 45 years before retiring to Fenwick Island, Del. in 1992. He spent 14 years with Worth Steel Co., Colorado Fuel & Iron and Phoenix Steel in Claymont, Del. before accepting an overseas assignment with Koppers Co., in Venezuela. After five years in Venezuela, he was employed by the American Cyanamid Co., in Wayne, N.J. and Cincinnati, Ohio. Prior to retirement, he managed the corporate accounting department for Borden, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio for 21 years.

He was a Korean War veteran, honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1952, after serving his country in Camp Carson, Colorado and Fort Richardson, Alaska.

As of 2010 he was a 57-year member of Delmar Lodge No. 201 and Doric Lodge No. 30 A.F. & A.M. He loved the game of golf and held memberships, at various times, at Ocean City Golf Club, Ocean Resorts and Beach Club.

A private service is being held at a later date. Memorial contributions should be made to Autism Speaks at Autismspeaks.org.

George Voultsides

BISHOPVILLE — George Voultsides of Bishopville, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 5 at age 94.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Phyllis and daughters Maria Voultsides (Tom Chisnell) and Joanna Voultsides. He was preceded in death by his first wife Aspasia, daughter Christine and brother Bill.

He is also survived by his niece Sophia Voultsides Woodroof (son Chad), and Phyllis’ loving family: daughter Debby Moreland (Dave), son Larry Harvey (Shelby) and Larry and Shelby’s children Paige Quinn (Liam), Lauren Smith (Zach) and Ben Harvey, and great-grandchildren Nora Smith and Austin Quinn.

George was born in Washington, D.C., and his family moved back to Greece when he was a young boy, where they lived through civil war and the German occupation of their village during WWII. He returned to Washington in 1945 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the US Air Force, where he was stationed in Japan.

He attended the University of Maryland on the GI Bill, earning a degree in music education, and taught briefly in the public school system before working for his father-in-law’s commercial laundry business. He later forged a successful career as an independent insurance agent, forming his own company, Voultsides Insurance Agency.

George had a lifelong love of music, which he called his “second religion,” and served in various roles in his church choirs as a choir member, cantor, and music director. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed fishing.

Services were held at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City on Thursday, Nov. 9. Interment followed at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Patricia Madeline Strickland

OCEAN VIEW, Del. — On Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Patricia Madeline Strickland from Selbyville, Del. and prior long-time resident of Sykesville and most recent resident of Ocean View, Del., passed peacefully in the hands of her daughter.

She was reunited with her loving husband, William Maurice Strickland, in God’s glorious kingdom of heaven. Patricia was predeceased by her mother, Helen Janet Dellina, and father, Daniel Ray Ducker, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Patricia has left behind her daughter, Michelle Lynn Paul and husband, Lance Anthony Paul, grandson Brandon Paul (fiancé DiAnna), great grandson Camden, granddaughter Brittany Reynolds (Robert), great-granddaughter Allison, great-grandson Gunner, granddaughter Lauren Paul and great grandsons Liam Paul and Kayson Paul. Also surviving are her cousin/sister Lucille Bogdan and several other family members and close friends.

Patricia’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main St., Selbyville, Del. 19975 officiating by Pastor Frank Harpster on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will take place at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. 19966 on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.