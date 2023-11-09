Losing Faith In County

Editor:

Has the Fiscal Year 2025 budget allocation to the Worcester County Board of Education already been decided by the County Commissioners? By the article posted online this week and in the paper today, it would seem so.

Chief Administrative Officer Weston Young shared in the article that Maintenance of Effort will likely be the funding formula for the near future as it will cover funding expectations from Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The graphic accompanying the article can be misleading to the novice eye. The graphic shows the difference in state and local funding per pupil. Worcester County has always been the victim of the state funding formula. This is not new nor do counties or boards of education have any influence or control over this formula. Is the formula unfair? Absolutely. Does the formula put unfair expectations on Worcester County? Absolutely.

I feel the same shock I experienced this past May when Commissioners held a preliminary vote with results of 5-2 to fund the Board of Education budget request at Maintenance of Effort. This vote was held a month before it was necessary, a month before the only County Commissioners meeting open to public comment. Maintenance of Effort funding means Worcester County Public Schools is operating their fiscal year 2024 budget with the same amount of money the Commissioners funded in 2023. No increase for inflation, no increase for rising student enrollment, no increase for salaries, no increase for cost of living up 8%.

Through multiple newspaper articles, social media posts, and news station interviews the reasoning behind the Maintenance of Effort funding was justified by Commissioners because of a lack of transparency from the Board of Education. This made me hope that once rectified, Maintenance of Effort would not be on the table again. However, this recent article dims my hope and makes me question the agenda of County Commissioners as stories and promises told once are retold differently later.

Here’s what Maintenance of Effort has meant for me. This year my pay increase was just over $500 after the insurance premium increase; that includes my step and COLA. Only a $513 salary increase this year. I’m in my 11th year of teaching. I hold a Master’s degree. I’m enrolled in the Doctoral program at Salisbury University. I entered this year by posting an Amazon Wishlist on social media seeking donations for my classroom and students. I haven’t purchased prizes nor incentives to celebrate achievements for my intervention students. I have collected used binders to provide supplies for my students in need. I haven’t volunteered for activities outside of my contract hours as that means paying for a babysitter for my daughter. I have chosen to provide for my own family this year which limits what I can provide in time and money for my students.

I have longevity and experience. I work to expand my knowledge which benefits my students. I am trying to “Be The Change.” I am losing belief that these qualities are valued by decision makers in this county.

Megan Seyler

Salisbury

(The writer is an English teacher at Stephen Decatur High School.)

X

OC Should, Can Lower Taxes

Editor:

It has happened again. A review of the Town of Ocean City’s FY 23 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) reveals that the Mayor & City Council (M&CC) have found new money amounting to over $9.7 million. It happens every year. For the last nine years, revenue has exceeded budget estimates totaling over $22 million, while expenses fall short of estimates totaling over $34.6 million. With other factors, the combined favorable variance over the nine-year period exceeds $57 million.

The $9.7 million found this last fiscal year alone means that the M&CC could have lowered the previous property tax rate by over 10 cents and still have had a balanced budget. No one is asking that they do that, but a modest reduction of 2 to 3 cents in the property tax rate would be prudent and responsible.

Some members of the M&CC often state that they do not want to raise the property tax rate as though it was a badge of honor, and yet they never take the bold move of reducing taxes. Just recently, one member implied that because of inflation, they must continue to build their savings and reserves. What a novel idea it would be to lower taxes in these inflationary times, when everything else seems to be going up in price. The point is that they do not need these excessive funds.

A modest reduction in the property tax rate would help year-round property owners, absentee property owners, tenants and business owners. In my opinion, a more realistic tax rate would increase property values. A lower tax rate would encourage people to live in town, for the last census shows that we have lost population. A property tax reduction would also encourage financial investment in Ocean City, as well as ease the burden of local residents on a fixed income.

The M&CC have recently adopted a revised Unassigned Reserve Fund Policy of maintaining 17% of General Fund expenditures. This was raised from a long standing policy of 15%. The latest CAFR reveals that the reserve fund is now at 32.5%, over $15 million more than their own policy.

Let us hope that candidates seeking public office in the 2024 town elections will not just simply promise to hold the line on taxes, but will have the courage to commit to lowering them.

Vincent dePaul Gisriel, Jr.

Ocean City

X

Attending Meetings Important

Editor:

Parents of students of Worcester County schools, many of us have requested Board of Education night meetings to accommodate parents, grandparents, guardians and concerned citizens who can not make the regular 12:30 time frame. Parents, please take the opportunity to attend the upcoming Board of Education night meeting of Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. We asked for it and the Board has worked three-night meetings into the schedule.

The kids have been back in school since September, reports have or will be coming out. This is your opportunity to comment on how the school year is going and to voice any concerns that have come up since the school year began. We have all been following the school safety concerns voiced by our Worcester County State’s Attorney and Worcester County Sheriff. While the Worcester County Board of Education feels they are adequately handling school safety issues, it is apparent that the State’s Attorney and the Worcester Sheriff do not agree, stating that there have been safety concerns for the last several years and there continue to be safety concerns.

This despite the fact that the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has reviewed with the Board of Education the protocol for reporting school violence and safety incidents. We are part of a close knit community and as I stated at the last Board of Education meeting, I have been hearing about these inceidents form family, friends, co-workers, etc. for the last several years. As parents, grandparents and guardians, I want to be aware of these safety issues and concerns.

I, as the parent or grandparent, should be able to discuss these incidents with the child/grandchild and advise them of how they should react, who they should advise and importantly that this is a concern for moms and dads, grandparents, etc. and that we want to properly prepare them should they find themselves in a negative safety situation.

As the parent or guardian, I should be aware of the environment my child spends most of their day in and any safety issues going on in my child’s school. I can think of no reason I should not be aware of that information.

For anyone not familiar with the meeting agenda, there will be an opportunity for public input. You are limited to 2-3 minutes, your concerns or questions will not be addressed during the meeting, but you will have presented your questions or comments to the Board and asked for a response. For parents, guardians and concerned citizens who are unable to attend day or evening meetings, remember they are available at the Worcester County Board of Education site via Live Stream.

Patricia Barbely

Newark

X

Too Many Wind Concerns

Editor:

First, US Wind is not really an American company. It is a subsidiary of an Italian company. Secondly, the size and scope of the wind farm has dramatically changed from 2011 when first proposed. Originally, it was to be 15-17 miles offshore. Now it is to be 10 miles offshore. I fish regularly at the Great Eastern Reef (17miles offshore). At 14 miles out, the skyline of Ocean City is still visible with the tallest building reaching 360 or so feet. The wind farm would definitely affect the skyline. This feels like a bait and switch.

Thirdly, although the wind farm affects primarily Ocean City, the city does not directly benefit from the energy produced. The electricity goes through cables in the Indian River Inlet to a substation in Millsboro, Del. The maintenance depot will be built at the southern tip of Ocean City’s commercial harbor, affecting the commercial fishing fleet.

My biggest worry is the very real possibility of oil spills (turbines need to be greased to rotate smoothly), fire in the turbines, hurricane damage. The appendices which cover these topics are labeled Confidential, so they are not available to the public. How will oil spills, etc. be dealt with? What happens to the turbines when their lifespan ends? What happens to the debris? While I am ardently in favor of wind and solar energy, I question whether the US Wind Inc. plan has been well thought out. I am particularly concerned about the changes in distances, number and height of the turbines.

Gloria Insley

Bishopville

X

Choose To Protect Visual

Editor:

I am choosing forever horizons over offshore wind turbines. We can’t replace that view of the Atlantic Ocean. Those turbines will be at least three times the tallest building in Ocean City. There will be 121 of those turbines with each blade being the length of a football field. Because the turbines will be placed about 12 miles off our shore, they will be visible.

Many years ago, there were dunes already on our beaches in Ocean City. Some thought they should be removed. They were removed and it turned out , that wasn’t such a good idea. Soon, people realized the dunes were there naturally for a reason. Finally, the dunes were restored. That has helped reduce flooding and extreme beach erosion. So many beautiful plants can be seen growing in our dunes. I love walking the paths to the beach.

We can’t undo what will happen if those Offshore Wind Turbines are placed in the Atlantic Ocean. So now is the time to decide what is best for all who consider our Ocean City the most wonderful place to be. Some come to relax. Others enjoy the beach. Many stay in the ocean swimming, surfing, parasailing, and so much more. Fishing is very popular, too. You will find a great number of people coming for the restaurants, ice cream, and the popcorn. There are endless possibilities!

So, forever OC horizons or offshore wind turbines? What will you choose? For me, it will certainly be Forever OC horizons.

Anita Welsch

Bishopville