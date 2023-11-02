The fifth grade class of Worcester Preparatory School embarked on a meaningful field trip to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines. The goal was to educate the students on the concept of the memorial and instill an appreciation for the sacrifices made by veterans in service to their country. Left, Docent Patty Curtin guided students through the commemorative pavers lining the path at the memorial. Below, Stephen Decatur High School NJROTC cadet Cassidy Stott showed the students how to properly salute an officer in the armed forces.