ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more accomplished. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so that you can heed some important advice.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re in charge of your own destiny these days, and no doubt, you’ll have that Bull’s-eye of yours right on target. But don’t forget to make time for family events.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be prepared for a power struggle that you wish you could avoid. Look to those helpful folks around you for advice on how to avoid it without losing the important gains you’ve made.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Congratulations! You’re about to claim your hard-earned reward for your patience and persistence. Now, go out and enjoy some fun and games with friends and family!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat might find it difficult to shake off that listless feeling, but be patient. By the weekend, your spirits will perk up, and you’ll be your perfectly purring self again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A problem with a co-worker could prove to be a blessing in disguise when a superior steps in to investigate and discovers a situation that could prove helpful to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This is a favorable time to move ahead with your plans. Some setbacks are expected, but they’re only temporary. Pick up the pace again and stick with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your creativity is recognized and rewarded. So, go ahead and claim what you’ve earned. Meanwhile, that irksome mysterious situation will soon be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A new associate brings ideas that the wise Sagittarian quickly realizes will benefit them both. Meanwhile, someone from your workplace makes an emotional request.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It might be a good idea to ease up on that hectic pace and spend more time studying the things you’ll need to know when more opportunities come later in November.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A relatively quiet time is now giving way to a period of high activity. Face it with the anticipation that it will bring you some well-deserved boons and benefits.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Go with the flow or make waves? It’s up to you. Either way, you’ll get noticed. However, try to make up your own mind. Don’t let anyone tell you what choices to make.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like to examine everything before you agree to accept what you’re told. Your need for truth keeps everyone around you honest.

