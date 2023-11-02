Rosemary Dawicki

GEORGETOWN, Del. — If you are reading this, my time on earth has come to an end. I hope I have returned home to our heavenly Father.

I was born in St. Michael’s Hospital in Newark, N.J. in 1942 to the late John Clinton and Ann Marie (Singerle) Medlin, the first of seven children.

Living for my first 21 years in South River, N.J. where I graduated from SR High in 1960. Married my husband Edward C. Dawicki Jr on Oct. 19, 1963, and moved to Spotswood, N.J. until retiring to Georgetown, Del. in 2007.

I graduated Middlesex County College (Accounting) in 1986, doing so to set an example to my kids to never give up. Speaking of kids, they are the best thing that ever happened to us. We are so proud of the outstanding people they have become. They are Edward C. Dawicki III of Key West, Fla. and Jennifer A. Dawicki of Willemstad, Curacao. Ed is married to Mandy, and they have the most beautiful, intelligent daughter, Rylee Rich, age 17. Jennifer is married to Douglas Waters and they have three amazing children, Kayleigh, age 24, Keegan, age 22, and Aidan, age 20.

When my children were in school, I volunteered as a room mother, a Girl Scout Leader, coached the midget cheerleaders, taught CCD, and attended all their soccer games and most of their college soccer games.

My siblings are Jacqueline Fox, George Medlin, Janice Fusco, Cynthia Jadczak, John C. Medlin Jr. and Nancy Hodges. Nieces are Annie Harper (Kyle), Alethia Medlin and Samantha Medlin. Nephews are Thomas Fox (Anne), Dominick and George Medlin, Michael Fusco (Erica), Stephen Fusco (Rachel) and Sean Fusco (Arianne), and John and Timothy Medlin. Great nieces are Kathleen, Elizabeth, Samantha and Evelynn. Great nephews are Thomas, Harrison, Ethan and Jameson.

Prior to retiring, I was the Director of Accounting for Healthcare Quality Strategies, Inc in East Brunswick, N.J., working there for 28 years.

Some of my favorite things were spending time with family and square dancing. I also loved to read, garden, travel to Key West, and volunteering at CHEER Meals on Wheels, Georgetown Robin Hood Thrift Store, Treasurer for Friends of the Georgetown Public Library and was a Life Member of Delmarva Blood Bank. Please consider giving blood, it costs you nothing and saves many lives.

I was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Georgetown and coordinated the CHEER Meals on Wheels program for the parish.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael de Archangel, 202 Edward Street, Georgetown, Del. 19947, with a Eulogy to start at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Immediately following mass, a final blessing will take place at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro Del. 19966.

All are welcome and invited to join us for lunch, refreshments and camaraderie at Mulligan’s Pointe, 22426 Sussex Pines Rd, Georgetown, Del. 19947. No RSVP needed, please stop in and spend some time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Shepherds Office, Inc. 408 N. Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE, 19947 or www.degives.org/orgs/shepherds-office-inc/

Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to sign Rosemary’s virtual guestbook.

John Eldon McDermott

OCEAN CITY — John Eldon McDermott, age 90, of Ocean City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

He was born in Patton, Pa. and was the son of the late Michael McDermott and Mary (Luther) McDermott.

He was a retired teacher for the Brandywine School District in Delaware, member of St. Luke, St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ocean City, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a U.S. Army veteran with the 82nd Airborne.

John is survived by his wife of 65 years (Margaret) Ann McDermott; six children, Mark McDermott of Boothwyn, Pa., Cheryl Mary McDermott and wife Eileen of Fenwick Island, Del., Carol Marie Hunter of Newark, Del., Julie Ann Stevens and husband Bart of Newark, Del., Kevin John McDermott and wife Karen of New Castle, Del., Michael John McDermott and wife Gretchen of Landenberg, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Erika Stevens and Amy Stevens, and daughter in law, Marlene McDermott.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Mission Outreach, P.O. Box 1086, Secaucus, N.J. 07096-1086 (www.franciscanmissionoutreach.org)

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Daryl Ranger Fuller

BERLIN — Daryl Ranger Fuller, 79, of Berlin, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, peacefully in his sleep.

He leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and hilarious sense of humor.

Daryl met the love of his life, Leslie, the summer of 1989 while working at The Admiral Hotel in Ocean City. Excited to start their new lives together, the two were married on Nov. 22, 1989.

Daryl was born to Helen and George Fuller, on July 6, 1944, in Washington, DC. Daryl was a graduate of Oxon Hill Senior High School, class of 1962. After graduation, he served as a volunteer fireman for Oxon Hill-Glassmanor Fire Department. He served two years in the United States Army. He later became a police officer serving Prince George’s county. Following his time as a police officer, he worked in construction, later building the family home. He later furthered his education and became a computer programmer where he worked for NASA in Wallops Island, Va. and later, the Wicomico Public Library System. He worked part time in the summer as a security guard for The Admiral Hotel in Ocean City, often acting as chauffeur for the owner. Following that he worked for Donaway’s furniture and Petco before retiring in 2020. He was indeed a jack of all trades.

Daryl was a member of SonRise Church in Berlin and prior to that, Berlin First Baptist Church. He enjoyed the many fellowship gatherings that the church offered.

Daryl was a kind and gentle soul with a great sense of humor. He was able to build and repair anything. He loved technical gadgets, computers, grilling, and was known to have made the best French toast ever. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. His family was the most important thing in his life.

Daryl was preceded in passing by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Leslie; daughter, Holly (John); daughter, Samantha (Skylar); his grandchildren Meghan, Jaxon, and Finn; his brother, Donald (Mary); and many nieces and nephews of whom he loved deeply.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at SonRise church on the corner of Main Street and Route 50, in Berlin.

Harold Montgomery

OCEAN CITY — Harold “Lee” Montgomery, 90, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2023.

Lee was born on Jan. 13, 1933 to the late James and Miriam Montgomery in Hackensack, N.J. After Lee graduated from Hackensack High School in 1951, he became a proud member of the U.S. Air Force and served from 1952-1956. In 1957, he married Beverly “Joan” Lewis, the love of his life for 66 wonderful years, and started a family. After having served during the Korean War, Lee attended Fairleigh Dickenson University in New Jersey and then began working in the auto industry and finished his career in 1995 as a field technician for Pitney Bowes.

Lee’s favorite past times included gardening, fishing and feeding the ducks from his pond. Lee was known for his soft loving smile, his fun personality and his incredible devotion to his wife, family and church.

He is survived by his loving family, wife, Beverly “Joan” Montgomery; son, Scott (Diane) Montgomery; son, Brad (Kaye) Montomery; daughter, Cindy (John) Leitgeb; and his five grandchildren Jason (Ariel) Montgomery, Kaitlyn (Matthew) Beck, William Montgomery, Jenna Leitgeb, and Christopher Leitgeb; along with extended family Mark (Robyn) Carlson, Richard (Christina, Rachel) Carlson, and Amy (Zeven) Carlson.

A celebration of life service at Bethany United Methodist Church, in Berlin will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. with family and friends.

All donations may be made out to Bethany United Methodist Church (8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, Md. 21811) in loving memory of Harold “Lee” Montgomery.

Shirley Kay Warren

BERLIN — Shirley Kay Warren, age 72, passed away suddenly in her home on Oct. 28, 2023.

Born on July 30, 1951, in Ronceverte, W.Va., she was the daughter of Robert and LaMax Fitzgerald of Ocean City.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Emmett Lee Fitzgerald, and her sister Patricia Lynn Muller Ellis.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Sandra Fitzgerald Esworthy (Larry) of Lorida, Fla.; her husband of 50 years, Woodrow Warren; her son, Shane Warren (Julie); grandchildren, Kelsey Warren and Harrison Warren; two sisters-in-law, Marie Fitzgerald and Dee Whittington; a brother-in-law, Wayne Foultz and his children Casey Foultz and Christy Foultz; her stepmother, Carolyn Walker Fitzgerald; step sisters, Susan Ruby (Ronald) and Jan Walker; her niece Reane Fitzgerald; nephews James Fitzgerald (Tammy), Rob Muller, William Muller (Allie), Timothy Esworthy and Scott Warren; her step niece Amy Hiet (Mark); step nephews Daniel Ruby (Tabatha) and Adam Ruby (Mallory); and several great nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and was a homemaker and a longtime member of the First Presbyterian church of Ocean City. Shirley was involved with numerous organizations over the years including Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and vacation Bible school. Shirley had many friends and will be missed by them all.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, Md. 21842. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are in care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Sadie Kathleen Brooks

NEWARK, Del. — Sadie Brooks age 33 of Newark, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2023 in Manayuk, Pa. She was the daughter of Donna Brooks and John Brooks.

She is survived by her brother, Shawn Sotack and his wife Amber; her sister Amber Clark and husband Kenny; grandfather, Harold Floyd Atkinson; nine nieces and nephews; her aunt, two uncles and numerous cousins; her best friend, her dog Duncan; her childhood/lifelong friend Ashley Anderson and her son Ian; very close friend Joe Federighi; and her extended family, Martha and Jon Dale and their daughter Erica of Poolesville. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Kathleen Atkinson, her cousin Tuesday Wells and close friend Johnny Dale

Sadie was an artist, dog trainer, animal advocate, but most importantly a free spirit. She lived for the moment and believed in being spontaneous with life. She was beautiful, kind and would help anyone of her friends at any time. Sadie was truly one of a kind. She was a gift. One of her goals in life had been to open her own dog rescue. Sadie will be missed.

Instead of flowers, donations will be accepted for Duncan’s life care where he will be living, or to your favorite animal rescue. Sadie would have preferred this.

A celebration of life will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the service. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.