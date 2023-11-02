BERLIN — Tickets and sponsorships are now available for the annual Flannel Formal, the annual celebration of land conservation held each year to benefit the Lower Shore Land Trust.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 3-6 p.m. This year the event will be held at the Merry Sherwood Plantation, in Berlin.

Flannel Formal attendees are invited to wear their favorite flannel, dressy or casual, to celebrate the season. This year’s entertainment is live music by Margot Resto and Fil Rhythm Band, playing Blues, Motown, funk and many other styles to dance to. Delicacies offered will be an array of artisan charcuterie, oysters on the half shell, Pit & Pub BBQ with all the fixings, and sweets by Baked Dessert Café. Beverages available are fine wines, craft beers, and a George’s Mixes Bloody Mary Bar. Attendees will enjoy yard games, a bonfire, and bidding on silent auction items.

At the event, the Land Trust will announce the winner of The Stephen Parker Conservation Legacy Award, given in honor of renowned conservationist, Stephen N. Parker. This award is given annually to recognize a landowner or conservation practitioner for their contributions to private land conservation on the Lower Eastern Shore. Past recipients include Charles “Buddy” Jenkins, Larry Leese, and John B. Long.

Tickets are $85 per person until 11/3, and $95 per person after 11/3 and at the door. Purchase tickets at www.lowershorelandtrust.org, or call 443-234-5587 or email [email protected].

Sponsorships are available by contacting Kate Patton at [email protected] or 443-234-5587 or by visiting www.lowershorelandtrust.org.