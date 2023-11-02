OCEAN CITY– Resort officials this week voted to support a new program meant to aid in EMT recruitment efforts. The Ocean City Council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to approve an in-house part-time EMT recruit class program. Recruits would be paid to attend the class in exchange for signing a three-year contract with the town. “It’s…
OCEAN CITY – A new digital flight path is expected to improve emergency response times in north Ocean City. The Ocean City Council on Tuesday approved spending about $43,000 to establish a helicopter instrument approach procedure (IAP) and departure procedure (DP) for Northside Park. Once the procedures are in place, helicopters will be able to…
OCEAN CITY – A New Jersey man is being sought again by resort police this week on felony rape and sex offense charges days after he was apprehended trying to flee the country. The Ocean City Police Department Major Crimes Division recently launched a rape investigation and charged Adrian Castaneda Sanchez, 38, of Pennsville, N.J.,…
A positive budget variance and increased fund balance highlighted an annual financial report for the Town of Ocean City. In a work session Tuesday, finance staff presented the resort’s fiscal year 2023 annual comprehensive financial report. When questioned about the growing unassigned fund balance, which is now at more than 32%, staff said City Manager…
