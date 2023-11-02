WPS Students Participated in Various Activities

During the recent excursion, Worcester Prep students participated in various activities, including a guided tour of the Patriot's Pathway, delved into stories of local heroism tied to those who have served and gained an understanding of the Memorial itself. Left, Docents Bob Gilmore and Susan Pantone walked the students through Patriot's Pathway, where they learned about significant American conflicts throughout history. Below, Decatur NJROTC cadets William Malon, Cassidy Stott, Alexander Riehl and Leslie Verdugo showed the students how to properly fold and display the U.S. flag.