acoustic guitar 9

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th & Boardwalk

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays &

Saturdays:

Phil Perdue

on Piano

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Nov. 4:

First Class

Cork Bar

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Saturday, Nov. 4:

Going Coastal

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Nov. 3:

Aaron Howell

Wednesday, Nov. 8:

John Remy

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.,

Downtown O.C.

Friday, Nov. 3:

Lennon & The Leftovers

Saturday, Nov. 4:

Rogue Citizens

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Nov. 3:

DJ RobCee,

Saturday, Nov. 4:

Lower Case Blues,

Sweet Leda

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays:

Beats By DeoGee

Saturday, Nov. 4:

The Dunehounds

Sundays:

Beats By DeoGee

Mondays:

Karaoke w/ Wood

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Deogee

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boards

Saturday, Nov. 4:

Wazzup

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Nov. 3:

DJ Tuff,

Opposite

Directions,

Shake, Shake,

Shake

Saturday, Nov. 4:

DJ Bobby O,

DJ Cruz,

Side Piece,

Steal The Sky

Thursday, Nov. 9:

DJ Connair,

Full Circle Duo