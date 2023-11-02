On the power of collaboration for a cause, Helen Keller said, “Alone, we can do so little, together we can do so much.”

The famous saying comes to mind when reflecting on Halloween in Berlin.

Trick-or-treating is not an official town event, but it’s become one of the biggest annual draws for Berlin over the years. Some households on Washington Street – where residents dress up their houses and themselves in line with a unique theme each year — see as many as 2,000 trick-or-treaters.

Though the weather seemed to reduce the turnout a bit on Tuesday from typical years, Halloween in Berlin is a special affair. Whenever photos of Halloween are shared online, the comments revolve around how unique it is for a community to join in the fun and embrace the spirit.

Offering treats is just a small part of the Halloween celebration in Berlin. Most adults dress up and the most ambitious go all out and makeover their homes and yards into unique Halloween creations, such as this year’s Goonies transformation on Main Street or the Berlin Boo-Grass on Washington Street. One house on Jefferson Street annually gives out more than 1,000 bags of cotton candy to trick-or-treaters. One trick-or-treater dressed up as Old Bay gave out free samples of the spice. One man dressed up as Rocky and ran the streets of Berlin for two hours.

Halloween in Berlin is indeed special, and it’s because of the amazing people in the community who spend their income on not just candy but also decorations for one evening. Small towns are special because of the people within them. Halloween is one of those times when Berlin’s charm shines incredibly bright.