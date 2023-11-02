Berlins Lions Club Picked Up Sponsorship

by

aThe Berlins Lions Club recently picked up the sponsorship of Scout troop #225 in Berlin. Pictured from left to right are Grover Collins, Matt Balish, Sarah Woodward, Vincent Schicci, Joe Andrews, Woody Woodward, Ben Stallings, Maddox Mitchell, Liam Balish, Bob Palladio, Diane Hurney, Clint Bickford.