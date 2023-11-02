FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island’s town manager will retire in April.

In a council meeting last Friday, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger announced the retirement of Town Manager Pat Schuchman.

She will step down from her position in April.

“Pat Schuchman has advised us that she will be retiring as of April,” she said. “She has devoted 27 years of her life to the Town of Fenwick Island, and when we took office years ago she promised to give us a year and a half. She’s given us two and a half, almost three years, and she’s been instrumental to keeping this town the way it is and keeping it safe. I can’t thank her enough on behalf of the town and also as an individual for all the effort that she has put in.”

Schuchman began working for the Town of Fenwick Island in January 1997 as an administrative assistant. And in 2000, she became the town’s building official, interpreting and enforcing the town’s building and zoning regulations and reviewing permit applications.

“During this time, I worked on many different aspects of governing the town as building official and code enforcement officer with a working knowledge of the town code and charter as well as a variety of position requirements of other staff members,” Schuchman said in a statement this week.

In 2021, following the resignation of former town manager Terry Tieman, Schuchman was appointed. She came into the role with more than 40 years of administrative experience and more than two decades of service in municipal government. Prior to joining the Town of Fenwick Island, Schuchman worked for 17 years as an executive secretary for Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

In last week’s town council meeting, Magdeburger said Schuchman will be assisting the town in finding her replacement. “She is going to be very difficult to replace … but I can’t thank Pat enough,” she said. “Twenty-seven years is long enough. I know her and her husband Mike are looking forward to seeing the world together. He’s also retired and. I know you’ll have a good time, but I will miss her.”