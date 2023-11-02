BERLIN – Crews are expected to begin stormwater improvements on Pine Street in Berlin next week.

According to a town announcement, improvements are scheduled to begin on Pine Street Nov. 6. The street will be open to local traffic only, with single lane closures as needed, while work is underway. There will be no parking on the street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and overnight parking may be limited as work progresses.

“Try to bear with us,” said Jamey Latchum, the town’s water resources director. “We’re doing a lot of additional work as we go through. We’re not trying to dig it up twice.”

The Pine Street stormwater improvements are part of a larger project that will impact several streets in the area and will result in significant upgrades to the stormwater system in that area.

“We’re replacing the pipe and making it larger,” Latchum said.

In addition to the larger stormwater piping, there will be fewer impediments to stormwater flow once the work is complete.

Latchum said there were currently water and sewer lines that ran through the stormwater piping, impacting the flow of stormwater.

“We’re taking them out so water has a smoother transition through,” he said.

As they go through the area, Latchum said crews were also replacing lead service lines. He said the variety of the improvements being made as crews went through the area, which includes Franklin Avenue and Nelson Street as well as Pine, would take time. Work is expected to be done by April.

“It’s also the worst time of year,” Latchum said, noting that weather could impact the project.

According to an announcement from the town, the $1.3 million project is funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding (BIL) through the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.

Work on Pines Street, Franklin Avenue and Nelson Street is expected to continue until spring of 2024.

According to the town, every effort will be made to minimize inconvenience to residents. Once work is complete, officials are expecting residents to see noticeable drainage improvements.

“That’s our main objective,” Latchum said, adding that the improvements would tie in to the submerged gravel wetland in the neighborhood.

Anyone with any questions should contact the Berlin Water Resources Department at 410-641-3845.