American Legion Donates to Assateague Coastal Trust

by

bAssateague Coastal Trust recently received a generous donation  from the Synepuxent Son’s of the American Legion Squadron 166 for the 13th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, scheduled at Seacrets, Nov. 16th, 2023. Pictured from left, ACT Executive Director Brenda Davis with Director of the American Legion Riders George Pickeral.