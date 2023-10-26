Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th & Boardwalk
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays & Saturdays:
Phil Perdue on Piano
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza
On Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 27:
Lennon
& The Leftovers
Saturday, Oct. 28:
No More Whiskey
Cork Bar
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
Going Coastal
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 27:
Shortcut Sunny
Wednesday, Nov. 1:
Steve Kuhn
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St.,
Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 27:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Saturday, Oct. 28:
DJ Magellan
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 27:
DJ RobCee,
People Playing Music
Saturday, Oct. 28:
DJ Groove,
Pineapple Band,
Shake The Room
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rt. 611, West O.C.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
DJ Chuck D
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 27: DJ Bigler
Saturday, Oct. 28:
Cecilia’s Fall,DJ Bigler
Sunday, Oct. 29: Pickin’ Party
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Fridays:
Beast By DeoGee
Saturday, Oct. 28:
Journos
Sunday, Oct. 29:
Beats By DeoGee
Mondays: Karaoke w/ Wood
Tuesdays: Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Deogee
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose Saloon
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boards
Friday & Saturday,
Sept. Oct. 27 & 28
Alter Ego
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
Zombie Crawl
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 27:
DJ Tuff,
DJ Bobby O,
Opposite Directions,
Uncle Jesse
Saturday, Oct. 28:
DJ Bobby O,
DJ Tuff,
DJ Cruz,
Full Circle,
Dear Zoe,
The Event Horizon
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
Halloween Party
Light Up The Moon,
DJ Connair
Thursday, Nov. 2:
DJ Connair
The Original
Greene Turtle
410-723-2120
116th St.
& Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 28:
No Brakes