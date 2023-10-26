Brief Filed In Knupp Dismissal Appeal SNOW HILL – The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is requesting oral arguments be heard in a case that was recently dismissed in Worcester County Circuit Court. Last Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General filed its brief with the Appellate Court of Maryland regarding the case against Tyler Mailloux, a local man whose traffic charges… Read More »

Berlin Officials OK Event Rain Dates BERLIN – Municipal officials approved rain dates for three key Berlin events in 2024. The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve rain dates for the Berlin Jazz and Blues Bash, Berlin Fiddlers Convention and Oktoberfest. The rain dates were requested after weather prompted the cancellation of several events this year. "I do…

Education Officials Respond To School Safety Concerns; Law Enforcement Expresses Disappointment NEWARK– Education officials maintain that schools are safe and cite a "gross failure" in communication as the reason for the current discord between the school system and local law enforcement. Following a trio of closed session meetings to discuss concerns shared by Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser and Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Worcester County Board…