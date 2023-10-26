WRSPA Luncheon Held

by

Students BThe culinary arts students from Parkside Career Technology Center performed double duty by carrying school supplies prior to providing a tasty meal. At each luncheon, Wicomico Retired School Personnel Association members participate in a community service project. The school supplies were shared with local tutoring programs. Pictured are Justin Brewington, Zach Brennan, Vance Phillips and Truston De Jesus.