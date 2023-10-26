OC Film Festival Holds Costume Contest

bThe Ocean City Film Festival presented a costume contest at Saturday’s Horror Film Night at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. From left to right are B.L.Strang-Moya, film festival creative director; John Infanti, 1st place; Rob Simmons, 2nd place; Lizzie Finnegan, 3rd place; and Davis Mears, film night coordinator.