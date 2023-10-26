Photo courtesy Jeff Thaler

In the late 1990s a major revitalization of the old downtown took place. The section of Boardwalk from the Inlet to North Division Street was converted back to wood after being made of concrete since 1955. Additionally, a $6.3 million renovation of Baltimore Avenue was completed. A center island with brick pavers and landscaping was built from 15th to 33rd streets along “Motel Row” and Victorian street lights were installed downtown. The lower end of Ocean City had become safer and more attractive for everyone.

One of the resort’s most famous structures had its beginning in 1999 when ground was broken for the Boardwalk Arch on North Division Street. When completed the following year the new tourist attraction was visible to everyone entering Ocean City from the Route 50 Bridge.

As the 21st Century approached, Ocean City’s old downtown was looking better.

