BERLIN– Town officials reaffirmed their commitment to seeing a skate park on a portion of Heron Park this week.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council had a brief discussion regarding skate park location at Heron Park. While there was initially some talk of situating it on parcel 57, where the old processing plant is, they agreed they’d like to see it stay planned for parcel 410, the area in front of the retention ponds.

“We want to position you all in a spot where you can start moving forward with the design work and the fundraising side…,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said. “We’d like to nail down the location as much as possible.”

In August, the council voted to designate Heron Park as the future location of a Berlin skate park. Tyndall told elected officials this week that a subcommittee tasked with moving the skate park project forward had discussed locating it on parcel 57 because a public works facility might also go on parcel 410.

“There appeared to be consensus on that at our last meeting,” he said. “Subsequently we’ve had some discussion that’s got us back to 410. We’re really still at Heron Park, we were just trying to work through some logistics.”

Tony Weeg, executive director of We Heart Berlin, the nonprofit focused on bringing a skate park to Berlin, said he’d like to maintain parcel 410 as the location. He pointed out that parcel 57 could be sold.

“If you were to encumber the 57 parcel with any sort of skate park you would be potentially encumbering dollars we could realize for that space,” he said.

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols agreed that the future of parcel 57 was unknown.

“Putting you there may not be the smartest move,” she said.

Councilman Steve Green said he wanted the town to ensure We Heart Berlin was in a position to seek funding for the skate park.

“The important thing for me is for the town to be fluid to a degree but to allow you to move forward with grant opportunities,” he said.

We Heart Berlin’s Jeff Smith said the skate park could be the start of the planning process for the future of Heron Park. While the land has remained mostly untouched since the town purchased it, its future has come into question in recent months as officials considered selling a portion of the property for development.

Green said it still wasn’t clear what the town was going to do with the park.

Patricia Dufendach, a member of the town’s parks commission, recalled how excited and full of ideas the community had been when the property was purchased.

“Why don’t we take charge?” she said. “Yes it’s not easy but with drive and a lot of fundraising we could come up with anything we want. The thing is we have to decide.”

She also used the opportunity to advocate for the passive use section of the property where the ponds are located.

“A forest bath is taking a walk in a quite beautiful beautifully designed place where you can go relax,” she said. “You notice the plants, you see some birds.”

Councilman Jack Orris echoed Green’s questions regarding the future of the overall property.

“We haven’t had these discussions and honestly I’m not sure those discussions should entirely be on this body,” he said.

He suggested the parks commission be tasked with determining plans for the passive use portion.

“The front part is where I believe the community is wanting something,” he said, adding that maybe a new subcommittee was needed.

Weeg said We Heart Berlin was interested in any future planning endeavors.

“If there’s a new committee formed we’d love to have a seat at the table,” he said.