Things I Like – October 27, 2023

by

Carryout for Sunday football

Laughing

The “New Heights” podcast

A day spent not working all day

When community pride is on display

Rooting for Philly teams

Short emails

Getting a text from my teenager not asking for something

Berlin’s Halloween spirit

The pet costume parade on the Boardwalk

Learning new things

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.