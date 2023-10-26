horoscopes new

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be growing impatient with a situation that seems to resist the efforts made to resolve it. But staying with it raises the odds that you’ll find a way to a successful resolution eventually.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Travel and kinship are strong in the Bovine’s aspect this week. This would be a good time to combine the two and take a trip to see family members for a preholiday get-together.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A colleague could make a request you’re uncomfortable with. If this is the case, say so. Better to disappoint someone by sticking to your principles than disappointing yourself if you don’t.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The Moon Child’s ability to adapt to life’s ebbs and flows helps you deal with changes that you might confront at work or at home — or both. Things settle down by the weekend.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good week for Leos and Leonas to get some long-outstanding business matters resolved. Then go ahead and plan a fun-filled family getaway weekend with your mate and the cubs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A possible workplace change seems promising. If you decide to look into it, try not to form an opinion based on a small part of the picture. Wait for the full image to develop.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A newcomer helps keep things moving. There might be some bumpy moments along the way, but at least you’re headed in the right direction. You win praise for your choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You could be pleasantly surprised by how a decision about something opens up an unexpected new option. Also, assistance on a project could come from a surprising source.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): With more information to work with, you might now be able to start the process that could lead to a major change. Reserve the weekend for family and friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This could be a good time to gather information that will help you turn a long-held idea into something substantive. Meanwhile, a personal matter might need attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new challenge might carry some surprises, but you should be able to handle them using what you already know. That new supporter should be there to lend assistance.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Someone might try to disguise their true motives. But the perceptive and perspicacious Pisces should have little to no problem finding the truth in all that foggy rhetoric.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can always rely on your elusive skills to help you find solutions to problems that others often give up on.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.