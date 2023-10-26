Charles Owen Rouse

OCEAN CITY — Charles Owen Rouse, age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at Tidal Health in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore to the late Charles R. Rouse and Mary Bernadette Rouse, Charles was the second oldest of 6 children in a close, loving family. After graduating from college, he obtained a Masters of Social Work from Washington University in 1998 and a Masters of Business Administration from Fontbonne College in 1998.

He enjoyed a career of service, most recently helping addicts escape a life of addiction with Reach Behavioral Health in Baltimore.

In his youth, Charles summered at the family home on 5th street in Ocean City, working at such venerable establishments as The Embers, Pappy’s Restaurant and Candy Kitchens where he often displayed his fudge making skills in the window of the 6th street boardwalk front store. Charles retired to Ocean Pines where he volunteered at the Ocean Pines Library serving as Treasurer of the Board, and as a docent and on the Board of the Skipjack Nathan of Dorchester County.

He was a skilled sailor having raced for the North Point Sailing Club in Edgemere and a bridge player in the Ocean Pines Sanctioned Bridge Club.

He is survived by his sister, Eileen Leonhart of Ocean Pines, and his brothers, Mark Rouse of Towson, John Rouse of Shrewsbury, Pa. and Thomas Rouse of Timonium and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be family affair with a luncheon in his honor to be held at a future date.

Florence Ella Franklin

BISHOPVILLE — Florence E Franklin of Bishopville passed away on Oct. 17, 2023, surrounded by family at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

She was born in Millsboro, Del. to the late Clarence and Edith Rust on Feb. 22, 1939. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Medford Clyde Franklin, Sr. She is survived by two siblings, Mary Ann Terry of Mississippi and Clarence Rust of Dagsboro, Del.; and five children, M Clyde Franklin, Jr., (Colleen) Millsboro, Del., Bonny Timmons, (Frankie E Timmons, Sr.) Bishopville, John M Franklin, Georgetown, Del, Bruce E Franklin, Quantico, Jean Ann Jarmon (Ricky), Millsboro, Del. She has 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Florence requested no services. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Donald Charles “Don” Rohrer

OCEAN CITY – Donald Charles “Don” Rohrer, 86, of Ocean City, passed away on Wednesday Oct. 18, 2023, at Coastal Hospice Stansell House in Ocean Pines.

He was born on September 28, 1937, in Boonsboro, MD to the late Charles Lee and Mary Etta (Eakle) Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Merry Rohrer, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1959.

Don was employed by Stoy, Malone & Company in Bethesda as a Certified Public Accountant for 46 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church in Boonsboro.

After his retirement, Don was employed by American Door Company in Beltsville, Md. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 25 years and served as president a few times during his membership. Don loved boating, fishing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Mark Rohrer and his wife Annamarie of West Ocean City; son Craig Rohrer and his wife Kris of Pompano Beach, Fla.; daughter Kim Rohrer of Cambridge; grandchildren Breanna, Mark, Nicole, Megan, Brandon, Taylor and Conner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Wilmer Rohrer.

Funeral services were held at the Osborne Funeral Home, P.A. 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, Md. on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023 with Pastor Kenny Brown officiating. Interment followed at Boonsboro Cemetery in Boonsboro.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.osbornefuneralhome.net

Robert Timothy Sheridan, Jr

BERLIN — Robert Timothy Sheridan, Jr., age 56 died on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on May 6, 1967, he was the beloved son of the late Robert Timothy Sheridan, Sr. and Doris Louise Sheridan. He was the older brother of Kathleen Torres and brother- in- law Scott Torres. He was the greatly loved uncle to Angelina Torres.

He is survived by many close cousins, aunts and uncles who all have fond memories of him.

Bobby was a great storyteller and was very funny. His greatest passion was music and he loved playing and writing songs on his guitar. He loved to cook and was an avid reader. Bobby also had a great concern and love for animals.

He had many ups and downs in his life, but always had a new plan in mind. He was a dear friend to many in Berlin Maryland and he will be greatly missed by all of us.

A graveside memorial is being organized for Garden of Pines Cemetery at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. Relatives will be contacted when the date is set. In lieu of flowers it’s asked if you are able please make a donation to worcestercountyhumanesociety.org

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.hollowayfh.com.

Michael Shoemaker

FRANKFORD, Del. — Michael (Mike) Shoemaker, 70, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Oct. 18, 2023.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jeanne Shoemaker; his brother, Dennis (Denny) Shoemaker; six nieces; three nephews; and many cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Walter E Shoemaker, and his mother, Betty J Shoemaker.

During his 39-year career, Mike worked at TA Beach Corp, Kelly Electric and for 17 years as Financial Secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 26 in Washington DC. He was a third generation union electrician and dedicated his time and efforts to his profession. He retired in 2015.

A visitation and service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2023, at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Hwy, Bowie, Md., followed by a Celebration of Life at IBEW Local 26, 4371 Parliament Place, Lanham Md. A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that contributions can be made to the following organizations: Neuro Challenge Foundation For Parkinson’s, 722 Apex Rd, Suite A, Sarasota, Fla., 34240 (phone 941-926-6413) or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, Utah, 84741 (phone 435-644-2001).

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.