BERLIN – Four writers will lead the 2023 Nonfiction Author Panel, to be held at the Ocean Pines Branch of Worcester County Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.

Attendees will become familiar with an array of fascinating topics while learning about the writing process of these local authors.

The writing scene on Delmarva is thriving, with several authors achieving national prominence. Tony Russo, author of Dragged into the Light, details a murder in rural Pennsylvania and its connection to an online cult leader and her followers. Russo’s work was featured in Season 2 of Vice TV’s The Devil You Know. His previous books include local favorites Eastern Shore Beer: The Heady History of Chesapeake Brewing and Delaware Beer: The History of Brewing in the First State.

Syl Sobel, author of Boxed Out of the NBA, researched the Eastern Professional Basketball League, which showcased the best players not featured in the NBA, largely due to unofficial racial quotas that persisted from the 1940s to ’60s. Sobel, through countless interviews and other primary sources, details how the EPBL’s faster pace and innovations shaped the sport.

Sobel is also the author of children’s civics books, including How the U.S. Government Works and Presidential Elections and Other Cool Facts.

Sara Lewis, the author of Purposeful People Pleasing, urges readers to reconsider the notion that people-pleasing is a personality flaw and how pleasing others can help individuals find balance, happiness, and fulfillment.

Al “Hondo” Handy will discuss his inspiring memoir, Defying Expectations, which chronicles his story as one of the first African-American students to attend an all-white school and win a state basketball championship.

Handy, who recently retired from the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department, hopes his memoir encourages young people to pursue their dreams confidently and with purpose.

For information on all Worcester County Library programs, check out the Events page at worcesterlibrary.org.