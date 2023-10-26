Representatives from the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Montgomery Financial Services’ new office, located in West Ocean City, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. Company and chamber officials are pictured above cutting the ceremonial ribbon. Submitted Photo

New Coastkeeper

BERLIN – Assateague Coastal Trust, Inc., (ACT) is thrilled to announce that Taylor Swanson is joining the team as the new Assateague coastkeeper.

Swanson is a Maryland native, growing up in the Annapolis area with experience working across the Chesapeake and Coastal bays. He considers himself a proud “river rat,” since his youngest days.

He states, “Rain or shine, snow or wind, nothing could keep me from exploring this amazing place. There’s magic in every creek, tributary, and bay, you just need to go look.”

This passion and curiosity for the natural world led him to the University of Vermont, where he received his B.S. in wildlife and fisheries biology. It was there that he developed an acute interest in environmental stewardship and education, and an even stronger desire to help give a voice to the landscapes and waterways surrounding him.

Swanson states, “The Coastal Bays on the Eastern Shore have always held a special place in my heart and have provided a better vision of how I would like to see the world. With my past environmental experience along with the mission of Assateague Coastal Trust, I am eager for the opportunity to use my creative networking skills, my science knowledge, and the love of the outdoors, to continue to inspire stewardship with a broader audience. I am deeply committed to the Coastal Bays’ watershed.”

Brenda Davis, ACT’s executive director states, “We are so excited to have Taylor as part of our team. We have many new projects on the forefront and he’s the perfect candidate to accomplish them.”

The Assateague Coastkeeper is a licensed member of Waterkeeper Alliance and hosted by Assateague Coastal Trust, Inc. since 2002. The Assateague coastkeeper speaks for the waters they defend, with the collective strength of Waterkeeper Alliance, ACT and the backing of our local communities. Serving as the on-the-water monitor, on-the-ground educator, and in-the-trenches advocate for clean water and healthy communities ensuring regulations are enforced and polluters are held accountable. Local residents, businesses, and technologies such as Swim Guide, Water Reporter, and MyCoast apps contribute to this important work to improve our water, while protecting our health.

The Assateague coastkeeper jurisdiction includes Worcester County and small portions of Delaware and Virginia, covering roughly 823 square miles. Amplifying the voices of impacted communities is a staple of our work.

The Clean Water Act, enacted over 50 years ago by the federal government, set a standard for water quality for the health of people, wildlife, and the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency has further defined that standard as swimmable, fishable, and drinkable waters for all.

Please be on the lookout for information about opportunities to meet and talk with Swanson to learn more about the efforts that he’ll be implementing to keep our local waters swimmable, fishable and drinkable. Details will be posted on our website, Facebook, and Instagram as soon as they’re available.

Doctor Welcomed

SALISBURY – Dr. Michal Klek, joining Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) in October 2023 is the perfect addition to expand POA’s joint replacement service line, alongside Drs. Petrera, Trauger, Adrignolo and Gelman.

Klek specializes in total joint reconstruction including Mako Robotic-Arm assisted direct anterior hip replacement, partial knee replacement, kinematically aligned total knee replacement as well as complex revisions of failed hip and knee replacements.

Klek will be anchored primarily in POA’s Sussex County offices, located in Millsboro and Seaford, as well as operating at TidalHealth Nanticoke, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, and POA Surgery Center, the latter two both located in Salisbury, Md. Klek and our patients have the benefit of utilizing Mako Robotics for total joint replacement at two convenient locations: TidalHealth Nanticoke and at the POA Surgery Center.

Klek completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in biological sciences at Binghamton University, in Binghamton, N.Y., and his Medical Doctorate degree at Upstate Medical University, in Syracuse, N.Y. Klek then completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa. He then elected to continue his education and completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at Geisinger-Northeast in Scranton, Pa.

During his time at Upstate Medical University, Klek was actively involved in medical student mentorship and academic leadership, serving as the sole student liaison to the faculty Medical College Assembly Executive Committee. He spent three years of his residency as the resident liaison for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, focusing efforts primarily on media appearances and development of the KSB Resident Evaluation System.

Klek has published research and has particular interest in topics such as knee biomechanics with complex deformities, enhanced outpatient total joint arthroplasty strategies, identifying and minimizing pain after surgery, and decreasing the risk of post-operative urinary retention.

Dr. Pasquale Petrera, orthopaedic surgeon and POA president says, “We are both fortunate and thrilled to offer our community greater accessibility to superior orthopaedic care. We are confident the skills and talent that Dr. Klek brings to our Practice will solidify POA as the premier orthopaedic destination on the Delmarva Peninsula.”

Promotions Announced

Salisbury – SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, a leading real estate firm, is pleased to announce the recent promotions of two of its longstanding employees, Lindsay Harrington and Michele Messick.

Harrington, a member of the SVN family for 15 years, has been promoted to the position of senior property manager. Harrington’s achievements include her certification as a CPM (Certified Property Manager) through the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), a testament to her dedication to professional development and ensuring the highest standards in property management.

Messick, who has been an integral part of the SVN accounting team for the past decade, has been promoted to controller. Michele obtained her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Salisbury University. Her expertise in accounting and financial management has been invaluable to the organization, ensuring sound financial practices and decision-making.

“These promotions are a reflection of Lindsay and Michele’s hard work, dedication, and contributions to SVN Miller over the years,” said Managing Director Rick Tilghman. “Lindsay’s certification as a Property Manager and Michele’s exceptional financial acumen have greatly benefited our organization. We look forward to their continued success in their new roles as they help drive SVN’s growth and success.”

Harrington and Messick have consistently displayed a commitment to excellence and have played pivotal roles in the company’s achievements and growth. Their promotions are a testament to SVN’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the talent within the organization.