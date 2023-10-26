BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation held its 2023 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament last month at the Ocean City Club. The event was attended by 182 golfers on 45 teams, who each played a total of 18 holes.

With the help of many sponsors, the event raised more than $87,000 for the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the tournament enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of the community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

The foundation would like to thank Buddy Sass and Ocean City Golf Club; Steven Sweigert and Max Hutsell, the co-chairs of AGH’s 30th Annual Fall Golf Classic; and the entire Fall Golf Classic Committee. Additionally, the following sponsors are thanked:

Legacy Sponsor: The Carousel Group (for 24 consecutive years

Signature Sponsors: Eagle: AGH Auxiliary; The InterMed Group; Birdie: Deeley Insurance Group; The M&T Charitable Foundation; Park Place Jewelers. Service Sponsors: Golf Carts & Greens Fees: The Warfield Family; Hospitality Cart: BRG; Ryan Homes Southern Delaware; Reception: Shenanigans Irish Pub; AGH Medical Staff; Chick-Fil-A West Ocean City; Sysco Eastern Maryland, LLC; Snack: The Nellans Family; Thrasher’s French Fries; Lunch: Captain’s Galley Crab Cake Shack and Ocean 13; Beverages: Coca-Cola Consolidated; George’s Beverage Company, Harborside and Hoop Tea. Hole-In Sponsors: Haley Architecture LLC, Park Place Jewelers, Snowden Lane Partners and i.g. Burton Automotive Group. Contest and Giveaways: Allen & Shariff Corporation, Mitchell and Hastings Financial Services, NFP and Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645.

Team Sponsors: American Legion – Synepuxent Post #166; Shenanigan’s Irish Pub; Phoenix Physical Therapy; Taylor Bank; Atlantic Orthopaedics, P.A.; The Adkins Company; Arc Water Treatment Company of Maryland, Inc.; Bank of Ocean City; Delmarva Power; Home Instead; Hospital Support Services, Inc.; Jolly Rogers; Nickle Electrical Companies; Niles, Barton & Wilmer, LLP; OC Real Estate Management Inc.; Silberstein Insurance Group, LLC; Tecta America East, LLC; TidalHealth; VOYA Financial; Willow Construction, LLC; Sally Hamel Dowling M.D.; Don Owrey; AdvizeX Technologies; Bunting Construction; Gillis Gilkerson; Mann Properties, Inc.; Merrill Lynch; Ocean Downs Casino; PKS Investment Advisors, LLC; RCM&D/SISCO; Shore Law; The Freedom Center – ABBA Bonds; UKG; Wilmington University; Louis H. Taylor; Joan Stern; Lester Dennis / Pohanka of Salisbury, Inc.; Putter Confusion; Park Place Jewelers; Pohanka of Salisbury, Inc.

Tee Sponsors: Phoenix Physical Therapy; Taylor Bank; Atlantic Orthopaedics, P.A.; The Adkins Company; Delmarva Power; Home Instead; Hospital Support Services, Inc.; Nickle Electrical Companies; OC Real Estate Management Inc.; Silberstein Insurance Group, LLC; Tecta America East, LLC; Willow Construction, LLC; Don Owrey; Atlantic Dental Cosmetic & Family Dentistry; Centric Business Systems; Shore United Bank; Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.; HUB International Mid-Atlantic; Kelly Foods Corporation; Bonfire Restaurant, Inc.; Maryland Coast Dispatch; Atlantic Planning & Development; Beachwood, Inc.; Becker Morgan; Delaware Elevator, Inc.; Delmarva Physical Therapy; Endless Golf; Friends of Mary Beth Carozza; Hardwire LLC; ish Boutique; Keller Williams; Long Life Treated Wood, Inc.; Old Dominion Investment Corp.; State Farm Insurance Co.; The Bank of Delmarva; and Wilmington University.

Prize Sponsors: 45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grill; Aloft; Assateague Crabhouse; Assateague Island Surf Shop; Bayville Package Store; Buona Vita Pizzeria; Comfort Inn Boardwalk; Delmarva Shorebirds; Dolle’s; Eagle’s Landing Golf Course; Fenwick Float-ors; Fenwick Hardware; Grand Hotel & Spa; Grand Hotel & Spa – Java Beach Café; Green Hill Country Club; Hilton Oceanfront – 32nd Street; Island Creamery; Macky’s; Market Street Inn; Mojo’s Urban Eatery; Montego Bay Hardware; Ocean City Golf Club; Ocean Downs Casino; Ocean Resorts Golf Club; Old Pro Golf, Inc.; Park Place Jewelers; Paul Williams Inc.; Plak That; Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City; Ruark Golf Properties; Seacrets; SoDel Concepts; Splash Mountain Water Park; Taustin Group; Thrasher’s French Fries; West-O Bottle Shop; Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery; Jellystone Chincoteague; Sea Rocket.