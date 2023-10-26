MCE Recognized at Maryland Women’s Small Business Celebration

cThe Maryland Capital Enterprises’ (MCE) Women’s Business Center proudly announces its recent recognition at the Maryland Women’s Small Business Celebration 2023, hosted by the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women’s Business Affairs on October 10, 2023, in Crownsville. Pictured from left to right Danette Nguyen, managing director of the Maryland Women’s Business Center; Cynthia Rivarde, CEO of Rockville Economic Development; Maria Martenez, special secretary Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs; Lisa Twilley, director of Maryland Capital Enterprises Women’s Business Center, and Ann Frank, director of the Baltimore Metropolis Women’s Business Center.