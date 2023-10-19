Postcard image courtesy of Bob Fisher

Few of the many people that visit Ocean City each year know that a railroad was once a vital link to Maryland’s famous ocean resort. Between 1876 and 1933 trains brought both passengers and supplies across a wooden trestle bridge that entered town at South Division Street.

In the late 19th century and into the mid-1920s as many as eight excursion trains would pull into Ocean City daily during the summer tourist season. Passengers would spend about four hours at the beach and on the Boardwalk before heading home in the late afternoon.

On Aug. 23, 1933, a hurricane destroyed the railroad bridge and ended Train service to Ocean City forever. Contrary to urban legend, there are no locomotives resting on the bottom of the Ocean City Inlet or the Sinepuxent Bay.

